Czech Translation + Japanese Update!

BAD END THEATER has been translated to czech, thanks to David "Dejw136" Benáček!
this update also includes a japanese re-translation by Katsuhide and Sota! they went through the whole game and edited all the lines, so it should sound a lot more natural now! i hope japanese players will take the chance to replay the game with all the improvements ^^ thank you, Katsuhide and Sota!!
v1.5.0 updates:
- added czech translation
- updated japanese translation
- spanish (es) and basque typo fixes
- the scrolling text in the menus has been re-coded to not allow line breaks (a very minor issue that only appeared in certain languages)
thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!
-nami
Changed files in this update