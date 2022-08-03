 Skip to content

BAD END THEATER update for 3 August 2022

Czech Translation + Japanese Update!

Build 9241253 · Last edited by Wendy

BAD END THEATER has been translated to czech, thanks to David "Dejw136" Benáček!

this update also includes a japanese re-translation by Katsuhide and Sota! they went through the whole game and edited all the lines, so it should sound a lot more natural now! i hope japanese players will take the chance to replay the game with all the improvements ^^ thank you, Katsuhide and Sota!!

v1.5.0 updates:

  • added czech translation
  • updated japanese translation
  • spanish (es) and basque typo fixes
  • the scrolling text in the menus has been re-coded to not allow line breaks (a very minor issue that only appeared in certain languages)

thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!

-nami

