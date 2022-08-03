Version 1.0.25 Update

_

Patch Notes

Miscellaneous:

Better messaging for multiple playthroughs. The credits will now only play after you have gotten all 5 endings.

Added failsafes to various events to help prevent soft locks.

Lowered sound for embalming pump to non-ear bleeding levels.

Other minor sound adjustments.

Bug Fixes:

Rebuilt the method the embalming process uses to add and remove the neck tubes. This should hopefully fix the bug some have been seeing where they place the neck tubes and cannot progress.

Fixed an issue with the volume slider would not change volume until you re-entered the game.

Fixed various story event bugs.

Fixed not being able to uncover the final sigil.

Added better messaging and bug fixing for one of the larger haunting events

Fixed being able to bring the rain inside the building

Fixed an issue where you could still click back during a tutorial pop-up, creating a soft lock.

Fixed an event where the bodies would contort and then not return to normal, causing a soft lock.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the The Mortuary Assistant Bugs and Feedback Thread or on the relevant channels on the DREADXP Discord.