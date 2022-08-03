New Update

These are the changes made for the current version 0.0.2.0

New concept: Mines

Underground mining

Several entrances for different mines now appear scattered around the world,

mines are small instanced areas with rocks and minerals; they are the best way to gather these kind of materials.

Mines have different rarities and their size, amount of floors and the materials that can be found inside scale with it.

From now on, the only place to find Silver and Gold are mines, these will no longer spawn in the overworld.

Rocks found inside a mine respawn once an in-game day, their types do not change; if a mine didn't have Gold before, it won't ever.

Guide and Builder NPCs

First functional NPCs

The Guide and Builder NPCs are the first functional NPCs introduced to the game,

the Guide will quickly visit the vale with a high chance after the first in-game day,

the Builder will visit once a couple of requirements have been met.

The Guide will give you access to a lot of information about the game's different systems and mechanics,

and once some conditions have been met she'll also let you see every possible crafting recipe that a specific material can have.

The Builder gives you access to the Blueprint Designer; which is the only way to create houses,

houses can have different interior and exterior designs, you'll unlock different materials and shapes for both as you progress with the game.

All NPCs need a house to permanently move into the vale, while they don't they'll leave the vale at the end of the in-game day.

The only exception to this rule is the Guide NPC, which never leaves.

Bare in mind that even if an NPC leaves, it will visit again in the future.

Houses

Home sweet home

With the introduction of the Builder NPCs houses are not fully functional,

you can design different interiors and exteriors through the Blueprint Designer.

A new home won't have an owner by default, you'll have to go inside and set it's owner,

this is not mandatory and can be done whenever you want, but once an owner has been set, it can't be changed.

An NPC can only have a single Home, but the player can have multiple.

After setting your own house and those of the NPCs that visit, you should leave new houses available,

as some NPCs will only visit if there's an available house; avoid setting yourself as owner unless you want to prevent NPCs from visiting.

Crops

Time to start harvesting

By building your first house you'll get access to your first seed packets,

this can now be properly planted and harvested. The only available crop so far is wheat.

More functionality for it will be added in the next update.

UI/UX

Quality of Life improvements

Some important changes have been made to interface and user experience.

A new slot to delete items has been added to the inventory.

UI can now be scaled down from the settings window.

Item tooltips are not bound to the edges of the screen.

Crafting window has been redesign; recipes are not selected and then crafted by the use of a button,

there's a button to craft 10 items at a time too. (If you have enough materials for more than 1 item, but less than 10; it will craft the maximum possible amount).

A new zoom value has been added, there's now 3 levels of zoom.

Save Changes

Everything working now

All settings are now saved and loaded properly.

Worlds are now saved independently, this is in preparation for a later update in which players will have access to different maps,

all of which will be saved separately.

Because of this and the changes made to mineral/mine spawns, you'll have to create a new world to play.

Items

A couple of extras

A couple of items have been added to the game: