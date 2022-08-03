August 3 version updated note

[H3] August 3 Version Update Description [/ H3]

2 new wish plot: LAN Shuang Rong, Li Dun one, Shen Xiaoxiao, the east invincible, the East world. (Currently, Oriental brothers cannot join the team, we will optimize the conditions on August 5th)

Yu Wen Villa near Dali reappeared, but it seems that there is no trace of Yu Wenke; But Yu Wen Villa loyal butler Xu Chaoyuan stationed here, and he had a good relationship with him, perhaps can learn Yu Wen Villa martial arts.

The first version of manual saving mechanism is launched. The default shortcut key of the outgoing call interface in the game is [L], which can be changed in the Settings. Chivalry can be archived, read file operations. We will carry out some functional optimization according to the feedback after the launch of the mechanism. You are welcome to provide feedback and suggestions.

New wayfinding movement mode of the big map, the movement mode of the current version of the game is still retained, the warrior can switch to his favorite movement mode in the game Settings after the update.

Problem feedback and repair:

6 fix hasna release exclusive martial arts "green Luan" trick action lost.

Other notes:

In our opinion, the current update pace is relatively in line with our ability. We hope to stabilize the content quality of each version update, and also hope to have enough frequent problem repair to solve the feedback problems.

Collected a lot of feedback from heroes: for example, I hope to optimize the experience of locking and unlocking items, because it took me several hours to click one by one... We will be introduced in the recent version of the Zhoumu warehouse will add batch unlock, batch recycling functions.

The capacity of the script backpack, even in our expansion is still by the heroes of the explosion...... The culprit is the superposition of the equipment shall not fall in battle caused by piling up, in the near future versions, and we will get the replacement parts as a superposition of molding equipment, to replace the original equipment, warrior also won't reduce output, by using equipment mould to get the equipment in the backpack.

In the new plan stolen from Gaga and Sword Brother, Difficulty 4 will be released soon! Compared TO THE CURRENT DIFFICULTY experience, DIFFICULTY 4 WILL BE A huge challenge (EXPECTED difficulty, unless the heroes have a hand in hand... I'M NOT SURE), IF YOU WANT TO TRY, YOU MUST BE READY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE SWORD OH! At the same time, there's a character potential breakthrough feature that comes along with Difficulty 4.