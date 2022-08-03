The infamous day 1 patch

Thank you to everyone that has joined us over the past 24 hours!

I'm a little swamped with e-mails, some obvious scams, friend requests, etc. I'm hoping to focus on improving multi-lingual support to open up access to the non-English world, as well as get a threaded save test up to beta later today.

This small patch is actually what I did with some free time yesterday. Up until now I've often patched in a days work and then gone to bed, but once in a while I'll mess something up and then be asleep for 8 hours and not notice people telling me I messed up! So I'm going to start patching in the morning instead. I also usually will post the majority of changes to the beta branch first to be safe, but these are small enough changes that they shouldn't affect anything serious.

Almost all changes/fixes are brought on by player feedback. If something is not working as intended please let me know and I will fix it!

v 1.0.0.1 2022.08.02

Added keybinding settings for the WIP item creation UI in creative mode

Tweaked cloud coloring/coverage

Fixed an incorrect instance of the I key being bound to open inventory

Fixed the "loading" screen not being open in the first frame, showing a white/empty world

Fixed clouds often rendering a charcoal sketch effect over white parts

Fixed the quest helper starting up every session even if you turned it off last session

Fixed the default crating materials to level saying 50 instead of 25 in the world settings UI

