異能マスカレイド update for 3 August 2022

It is an update that matches the fix for the Android version

異能マスカレイド update for 3 August 2022 · Build 9240939

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is an update for the Android version. The PC version has not changed, but you will not be able to log in to the game without updating. Please update.

