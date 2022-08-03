This is an update for the Android version. The PC version has not changed, but you will not be able to log in to the game without updating. Please update.
異能マスカレイド update for 3 August 2022
It is an update that matches the fix for the Android version
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update