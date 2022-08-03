The unusual and annoying 'levitating objects' have been fixed!

I'd like to say that squirrels or some other devious animal ate my "object placement" code.
The truth however is that I broke it by adding "an enhancement". The GOOD news is that it's now fixed!
Stairs no longer hover menacingly (annoyingly) in the air! Walls and other objects now actually snap together! Hooray!
Oh; and you can teleport again as well.
- Fixed object placement (stairs and other objects snap much better now and no longer float in mid air).
- Fixed dithering so that objects become somewhat transparent if you're really close to them (when placing new objects).
- Default 'depth of field' to off.
- Fixed teleport. Sorry about that.
