Update 4.4. New Map, AI, Day/Night Duration, New Animal and Other Stuff

Dear friends, hello everyone!

Everything is fine with us, we have temporarily moved to Bulgaria and are finally releasing the first update since the start of the war!

Your support is very valuable to us, you do not let us fall into a difficult state and your kindness gives us hope for the best. Now it's our turn to please you! By the way, you can also buy the game now with a 20% discount and skins with a 10%!

Adding a Yellowstone map, changing Bigfoot's attack logic, and making some AI improvements (we are waiting for their feedback). The game metrics system has also been added, it will help us to better balance the game in the future, check the performance of the mechanics, and fix problems.















A more detailed list of changes is below!

Added:

Yellowstone Park map.

Displaying skins on weapons behind the back.

After loading a save, the lobby now displays the saved difficulty of the game.

Bigfoot Item Throw Cooldown — 5 sec, Power Cost — 5. Added 50% destruction after item throw.

Totem spawn randomization system.

Weapon spawn randomization system for Remington 700 / 870 / Glock 17 / FlareGun.

Window break jump now deals 10 damage. Jumping through a broken window deals 1 damage.

Now, when carrying a wounded friend, your character can run.

The signal flyer no longer scares away the Bigfoot but slows it down. Also, Bigfoot can now use hits while blinded if you get too close to him.

Dust effects from walking and placing items.

New animal — Bison.

Fixed:

Bug with raising a wounded friend if he is in the water.

Locker code saving.

Evidence saving.

Incorrect display of map icons.

A Bigfoot trap can pull a hunter out of the house.

Destruction of a curtains bug.

Bug with Bigfoot trailer attack.

Bug with zipline destruction.

Voice chat delay (but need testing)

Rain rendering in some houses.

Rocks, Clouds, Fog Materials Fixes.

Bigfoot and other animals may catch fire if in contact with fire. Bigfoot loses strength if he is on fire.

Camera icon doesn't disappear after taking a photo.

Bigfoot AI behavior bugs.

Bug with butchering an animal's corpse.

Taking Bigfoot and evidence photos of bugs.

Parkour through boarded windows.

Changed:

Bigfoot AI navigation mesh improvements.

Improved Bigfoot's reaction to sounds and light.

Improved Bigfoot hunter search in a zone.

Improved stealth system.

GPS tracker duration increased from 60 sec to 180 sec.

Day / Night Duration +2 min. Also now the night is longer than a day.

Increased Hunting Tower Health from 25 to 50.

Med Kit Healing Increased from 40 (1 Player) to 25 (4 Players) To 50-35.

Max 9mm inventory ammo amount decreased from 255 to 150.

Max 7.62mm inventory ammo amount decreased from 255 to 150.

Max totem count increased from 8 to 10.

Drone signal distance increased 200m -> 600m.

Flare gun scares away Bigfoot for a long time.

Number of flare missiles was reduced by -2.

Increased signal flare inventory limit 2 -> 3.

Decreased stamina cost for hunter parkour 30 -> 15.

Bigfoot health: 950 -> 800 1140 -> 970 1330 -> 1130 1520 -> 1290

Bigfoot food healing:

Small 2 -> 6

Big 40 -> 45

