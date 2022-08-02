Arctico 1.2a









After getting married and many other life changes I am back at work on Arctico, 1.3 should launch in late august and will include an overhaul to the game’s caves system among many other things.

1.2a changelog below

-Improved terrain data collectors, added visualizer

-Fixed weather monitors showing energy icon instead of data

-You can check the old camera view on the large boat frame location

-Improved kayak visuals

-Improved kayak idle animation

-Kayak acceleration speed slightly adjusted

-Fixed coffee maker arm clipping bug

-Fixed old coffee maker mouse bug

-Added more details to 3 key locations