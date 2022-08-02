Arctico 1.2a

After getting married and many other life changes I am back at work on Arctico, 1.3 should launch in late august and will include an overhaul to the game’s caves system among many other things.
1.2a changelog below
-Improved terrain data collectors, added visualizer
-Fixed weather monitors showing energy icon instead of data
-You can check the old camera view on the large boat frame location
-Improved kayak visuals
-Improved kayak idle animation
-Kayak acceleration speed slightly adjusted
-Fixed coffee maker arm clipping bug
-Fixed old coffee maker mouse bug
-Added more details to 3 key locations
