Arctico update for 2 August 2022

Arctico 1.2a

Build 9240551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community




After getting married and many other life changes I am back at work on Arctico, 1.3 should launch in late august and will include an overhaul to the game’s caves system among many other things.

1.2a changelog below

-Improved terrain data collectors, added visualizer
-Fixed weather monitors showing energy icon instead of data
-You can check the old camera view on the large boat frame location
-Improved kayak visuals
-Improved kayak idle animation
-Kayak acceleration speed slightly adjusted
-Fixed coffee maker arm clipping bug
-Fixed old coffee maker mouse bug
-Added more details to 3 key locations

Changed files in this update

Eternal Winter Depot MAC Depot 325211
  • Loading history…
Eternal Winter Depot Depot 325212
  • Loading history…
