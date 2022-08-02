New Build Patch #6 - (Test Branch)

Thanks everyone for their bug reports and feedback. This patch should address everything that was mentioned. I have been working on the next content update, but wanted to get this patch out instead of waiting for the update to address the bugs of QoL changes.
The next update will focus on adding four more contacts, each with at least one unlockable perk, and some side quests.
Change Log
- Changed up the icons used for the system map, and added greater clarity for which nodes are accessible.
- Nodes on the system map view will check every second to ensure they are unlocked if they are supposed to be. This should help with a bug that sometimes cause pathway 'nodes' to not unlock in a cascade.
- Players can now manually enter phone numbers into the PiggyBack Trace software.
- Changed the way the RootAccess software handles commands. This prevents some undesired behavior, such as invalid errors, or duplicate messages.
- Tracked non-contract objectives and activities now show up in the cyberspace HUD.
- Rebuilt the Program Commission Description Generator. It should now be a lot more clear, and conversational.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing the System Log in a Personal Private System to not generate logs properly.
- Fixed a bug that was generating too much Programming XP. Hope everyone enjoyed the little boost =).
- Fixed a bug in the Law Office Layout A, that caused two pathway icons to show up blank.
- Fixed a bug that would cause a new Haven system address to show up in your system address book, every time the message from the Haven Collective was opened.
- Fixed a bug with some collision in the Haven level.
- Fixed a bug causing players to get dumped into a black void if they tried to exit a node before it finished loading. There is now a 4.5 second lockout on Node Exits, preventing this from happening.
- Fixed a bug with Multi-DCN Subversion contracts not generating objectives or descriptions properly.
- Fixed a bug preventing the Client's phone number from being added to the players Phone Book.
- Fixed a bug preventing a full system alert from being triggered by a failed Masking Test.
- Fixed a bug with Spook's Dialogue where a player would get stuck in a loop when trying to turn in the facility blueprints.
- Fixed a bug with the Hospital and Bank systems that were causing some nodes to not generate or show up without an icon.
- Fixed a bug with the program commission description generation, that was causing weird descriptions.
- Fixed a bug where Roxxie only paid out ¥250 instead of ¥500 for completing here first program commission.
- Fixed a bug with the program commissions where a commission with two subroutines that both had Delays or Loops could not be flagged as complete.
