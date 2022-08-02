New Build Patch #6 - (Test Branch)

Thanks everyone for their bug reports and feedback. This patch should address everything that was mentioned. I have been working on the next content update, but wanted to get this patch out instead of waiting for the update to address the bugs of QoL changes.

The next update will focus on adding four more contacts, each with at least one unlockable perk, and some side quests.

Change Log

Changed up the icons used for the system map, and added greater clarity for which nodes are accessible.

Nodes on the system map view will check every second to ensure they are unlocked if they are supposed to be. This should help with a bug that sometimes cause pathway 'nodes' to not unlock in a cascade.

Players can now manually enter phone numbers into the PiggyBack Trace software.

Changed the way the RootAccess software handles commands. This prevents some undesired behavior, such as invalid errors, or duplicate messages.

Tracked non-contract objectives and activities now show up in the cyberspace HUD.

Rebuilt the Program Commission Description Generator. It should now be a lot more clear, and conversational.

Bug Fixes