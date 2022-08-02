Improved mob target indicator, color-coded resist indicators, and more!

254: Early Access 0.12.91 - August 2, 2022 4:00 PM EST

• Players will now receive a message on the title screen when Steam detects a new client version.

• Added code to help protect two items from overlapping in one slot. This still needs more testing. It is pretty rare and hard to duplicate.

• Improved handling when you fail to loot an item. The client will now give you additional chances to loot an item if there is some kind of problem connecting to the server.

• Improved the styling, animation, and appearance of the alert popups. It also supports more than one message at once, now. It has been limited to three messages at once to avoid cluttering the UI.

• Flash Strike (ROG) now indicates its DoT duration.

• Adjusted the message when leaving a party/guild to say leave instead of disbanded which could be confusing.

• Fixed a bug where an extra minor potion appeared at the beginning of the apothecary in some cases.

• Improved town chat presence detection. There was a bug with players timing out in some cases.

• Thunder in town now uses ambient volume settings instead of sound.

• Updated the Portuguese and Japanese localization text.

• Setting a new party leader is no longer possible during combat. I probably fixed a leader promotion bug, too.

• Added target's target icon to the mob target bar.

• Looted items now make a sound effect based on the type of item it is.

• Made the color for fire slightly more orange to create more contrast with blood damage type.

• Resistance indicators are now color coded on the target bar.

• There is a new toggle option to delay skill tooltips in combat.

• Disabled a loading screen tip that isn't relevant anymore.

• Wyvern full set bonus now properly gives a bonus to poison spell damage instead of melee poison damage.