Visitors from Variguj

Greetings,

Here is our update (a bit late because of Covid)! We are opening a new sector of the map on the south-east with a new set of quests for advanced players.

We are also releasing the new talents set manager that has been requested for some time now. We hope you'll be ready for every boss fight of this new season 4 with that.

What's next for us? One of the features that we think is missing is the market offer that will allow you request material from other players. This is one of the last features we think is mandatory to have before the game release.

Thanks for playing!



Changelog

August 2 - Version: 0.1.23.0

Features and Changes

New talent presets system.

Season 4.

Domain UI improvements.

Dungeons and caves visual FX enhancements.

Removed the sell fee for Blue Chest on the market.

Fixes

Fixed another issue of pathfinding that could lead to getting stuck.

Fixed an issue with initiative order in combat.

Content Changes