 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cupid Kiss update for 2 August 2022

Cupid Kiss now available for MacOS!

Share · View all patches · Build 9239750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello cupid friends!

We're so happy to announce that today Cupid Kiss is now available for MacOS!

We hope that more people will be able to have fun with Aelia, Morgan, the humans and Imps now! 💖

Kisses kisses! 😘😘

Changed files in this update

Depot 1954022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link