 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 2 August 2022

Reworked the first hour of the game

Share · View all patches · Build 9239736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We reworked the first hour of the game, to make your arrival in bavaria in the year 1866 even smoother. Let us know what you think! You can always press F6 and send us our feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1694561
  • Loading history…
Depot 1694562
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link