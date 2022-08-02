Skymaker, Object States, and New Assets!

Hey everyone,

I hope you’re all doing well! Since the last update I have upgraded the sky editor, expanded the object state system, and added a bunch of new assets!

Skymaker

I recently was playing with the light settings while working on one of my maps and was getting a little annoyed that I couldn’t easily change the color of the sky and some other more granular settings. So, I decided to extend the sky editor to allow you to modify the color gradients of the horizon, sky, ground, and fog.

These gradients are used to determine the color of the skybox and how it changes throughout the day. You can drag the color keys to move their position and add a color key by clicking below the gradient. Delete a color key by hitting Delete with a key selected.

To change the color of a gradient key, select a key followed by the colored button below the gradient. Then, just choose a color and the key is updated.

If you want to just use a built-in gradient, select a gradient button to load that gradient into the selected sky component.

Object State System

Previously, a character or prop could have just one “alternate state”. For example, a door could be opened or closed. For this update I developed a new system for handling object states, which includes the ability to switch between any number of states.

Now, if a character or prop has multiple states, the state button will appear. Clicking the state button will open up a menu listing each state. Only a few objects have multiple states, like doors and the newly added horse, but this more extensible system has opened the doors to more efficient possibilities for changing the style of an asset.

One good example of using a state change would be switching the armor on a character. Instead of replacing a character at a position with basically the same character but with armor, I can instead just add a new state to the character that includes armor. Easy!

New Assets

Inspired by your suggestions, I have curated and optimized new assets themed around a tribal outpost.





Here’s a list of the new assets:

5 horses, each with 3 different variations: no saddle, saddled, and armored.

3 orcs

3 tribal towers

3 tribal huts

Wooden paling walls

4 wooden spikes

3 tribal banners

1 well

2 standing torches

6 tribal tusks

7 dark gray rock piles

Polish

Updated to the latest Tilt Five SDK (1.2.0)

Updated the look of many old models, like the chair and beds.

Updated the loading screen screenshots.

Fixed several asset paths that were out of sync with the asset's name, resulting in the asset not being able to be loaded correctly at runtime.

-Bradley