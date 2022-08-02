 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dank Subs update for 2 August 2022

New Level THE TITAN !!

Share · View all patches · Build 9239647 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is a new LevEl cHat! THE TITAN

Also FALL DAMAGE has been added!
If Player has a CAPE, you can ROLL to avoid FALL DAMAGE
BATTLE AXE has been added!
ALL OF YOU NEED ALLAH song by Cristian Soto added!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1896451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link