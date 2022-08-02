New Level THE TITAN !!

There is a new LevEl cHat! THE TITAN
Also FALL DAMAGE has been added!
If Player has a CAPE, you can ROLL to avoid FALL DAMAGE
BATTLE AXE has been added!
ALL OF YOU NEED ALLAH song by Cristian Soto added!
