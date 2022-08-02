New Level THE TITAN !!

Share · View all patches · Build 9239647 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 20:06:14 UTC by Wendy

There is a new LevEl cHat! THE TITAN

Also FALL DAMAGE has been added!

If Player has a CAPE, you can ROLL to avoid FALL DAMAGE

BATTLE AXE has been added!

ALL OF YOU NEED ALLAH song by Cristian Soto added!