Mutant Meltdown update for 2 August 2022

Mutant Meltdown new stuff UPDATE

Greetings!
An update to keep Mutant Meltdown on the excellent path, plenty of new additions, and new stuff!
And a lot of bugs and other issues were fixed too.

[Added]

  • Item crafting in the workshop
  • Item schematics to be found on locations
  • Added camera follow function
  • Added auto turn function
  • Added button to select the next survivor inside the group

[Fixed/Improved]

  • save camera position after save and exit
  • Military vest item not displaying
  • fix drive-by shooting wouldn't reset if the car got wrecked
  • Fix bug caused by priest ability when no group was selected
  • Added tooltips for each character's stats
  • Added tooltips for Hunger and Radiation
  • Fix a glitch displaying wrong info on the repair items panel
  • The lumberjack perk could collect more than inventory group capacity
  • Wouldn't save the character name if edited
  • Added more actions when a player tries to move a survivor group to another survivor group
  • Survivor group will disappear once inside a player camp but will briefly show when used to attack

Stay tuned. More to come!

