Mutant Meltdown new stuff UPDATE

Greetings!
An update to keep Mutant Meltdown on the excellent path, plenty of new additions, and new stuff!
And a lot of bugs and other issues were fixed too.
[Added]
- Item crafting in the workshop
- Item schematics to be found on locations
- Added camera follow function
- Added auto turn function
- Added button to select the next survivor inside the group
[Fixed/Improved]
- save camera position after save and exit
- Military vest item not displaying
- fix drive-by shooting wouldn't reset if the car got wrecked
- Fix bug caused by priest ability when no group was selected
- Added tooltips for each character's stats
- Added tooltips for Hunger and Radiation
- Fix a glitch displaying wrong info on the repair items panel
- The lumberjack perk could collect more than inventory group capacity
- Wouldn't save the character name if edited
- Added more actions when a player tries to move a survivor group to another survivor group
- Survivor group will disappear once inside a player camp but will briefly show when used to attack
Stay tuned. More to come!
