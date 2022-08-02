Mutant Meltdown new stuff UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 9239469 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 19:32:11 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

An update to keep Mutant Meltdown on the excellent path, plenty of new additions, and new stuff!

And a lot of bugs and other issues were fixed too.

[Added]

Item crafting in the workshop

Item schematics to be found on locations

Added camera follow function

Added auto turn function

Added button to select the next survivor inside the group

[Fixed/Improved]

save camera position after save and exit

Military vest item not displaying

fix drive-by shooting wouldn't reset if the car got wrecked

Fix bug caused by priest ability when no group was selected

Added tooltips for each character's stats

Added tooltips for Hunger and Radiation

Fix a glitch displaying wrong info on the repair items panel

The lumberjack perk could collect more than inventory group capacity

Wouldn't save the character name if edited

Added more actions when a player tries to move a survivor group to another survivor group

Survivor group will disappear once inside a player camp but will briefly show when used to attack

Stay tuned. More to come!