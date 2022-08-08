 Skip to content

Hero Realms update for 8 August 2022

5.20220802.1 (Game-rules update - old games will not be playable)

Share · View all patches · Build 9239217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OLD GAMES WILL NOT BE PLAYABLE
Balance changes:
-Shining Breastplate bonus is now permanent
Improvements:
-Pit fight is available again
-Emotes added
-XP values updated for VS AI games
-Added ability to send challenges from a specific level
-Added PVP Leagues and leaderboards
-Downleveling is no longer required when playing the campaign
-Hero deck can be viewed while choosing level-up upgrades
-Fatigue effect (after turn 40) has been replaced by Enrage, where increasing amounts of combat are given to each player each turn
-Realtime queue icon now shown on every screen
-Campaign balance fixes and card updates
Bug fixes:
-Missing cards added to gallery
-Bless of the Flock (Heart, Soul) play order is now consistent
-Submit button should not send challenge on mobile devices
-AI no longer draws 2 cards from soul channel and properly resolves other similar effects
-Correct card is displayed when AI uses Piracy in Pirate Lord co-op
-Fixed Sweeping Blow card text

