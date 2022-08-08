5.20220802.1 (Game-rules update - old games will not be playable)

OLD GAMES WILL NOT BE PLAYABLE

Balance changes:

-Shining Breastplate bonus is now permanent

Improvements:

-Pit fight is available again

-Emotes added

-XP values updated for VS AI games

-Added ability to send challenges from a specific level

-Added PVP Leagues and leaderboards

-Downleveling is no longer required when playing the campaign

-Hero deck can be viewed while choosing level-up upgrades

-Fatigue effect (after turn 40) has been replaced by Enrage, where increasing amounts of combat are given to each player each turn

-Realtime queue icon now shown on every screen

-Campaign balance fixes and card updates

Bug fixes:

-Missing cards added to gallery

-Bless of the Flock (Heart, Soul) play order is now consistent

-Submit button should not send challenge on mobile devices

-AI no longer draws 2 cards from soul channel and properly resolves other similar effects

-Correct card is displayed when AI uses Piracy in Pirate Lord co-op

-Fixed Sweeping Blow card text