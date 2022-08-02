Tuesday JS Release 16

Updated color settings tool! now it can work with HSL color format and added saturation and brightness settings. You can also convert HSL color to other formats like RGB and HEX.
Added new built-in editor for text Now adding a new translation to a novel or editing texts has become even easier and more convenient without leaving the editor.
Features of the new tool:
- Search by words, block name or character name
- Displaying the number of transferred strings
- The interface is similar to a familiar spreadsheet
Also in this release:
- The "Text Only From" feature can now display texts from its own block.
- HTML content is no longer stripped when using "Text Only From"
- Added the ability to remove the button after clicking on "Only text from"
- Fixed compatibility of "Console mod" with Chrome browser.
- Fixed problems in font settings.
- Updated color settings tool!
- Improved RunTime image display stability.
- Added a new example demonstrating the use of spritesheets and spritesheets animations.
Changed files in this update