Tuesday JS Release 16

Build 9239073 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Updated color settings tool! now it can work with HSL color format and added saturation and brightness settings. You can also convert HSL color to other formats like RGB and HEX.

Added new built-in editor for text Now adding a new translation to a novel or editing texts has become even easier and more convenient without leaving the editor.

Features of the new tool:

Search by words, block name or character name

Displaying the number of transferred strings

The interface is similar to a familiar spreadsheet

Also in this release: