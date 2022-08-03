Whole-lotta-fixes Update

Hey everyone!

Even though we're going full throttle at the next major update, we still wanted to push out a smaller update in the meantime fixing bugs that have been lingering in the game for quite some time now.

So that's what this update is.

That being said the upcoming major update (that I've been carefully teasing) is getting closer and there will be a more detailed Steam post about it soon!

Lastly, Volcanoids is 30% off during the Steam Survival Fest right now so if you have any friends that were looking to give the game a try, now might be a good time to recruit them for your crew.

Patch Notes

Changes

Added more scrap recipes for destroyed parts that can be scrapped into copper ingot

Added autoupgrade to Wide Stations and Hubs, all upgrades now install automatically except Segment

Changed order of recipes in Research station

Increased stock value of all ingots

Increased default drillship storage on the start

Changed default mode of HUBs to Queue when built

Removed Military COGs from T1 ships to make the first combat easier for new players

Adjusted repair kits to allow stack, it will keep used repair kits in different slot

Changed icon in Volcano Heart quest to properly show the icon of entry to the last level

Fixes

Description of an icon does not fit and wrong texts

Quests dead end

Quest ‘Explore nearby mine’ doesn’t lead to nearby mine

Client cannot finish control bracer quests

Quests ignore cog pickaxe

Texture streaming setup

Hand computer adjustments for camera

Player - hand computer was moved into Skeleton, revert this change

No completable quests available

Quest: Find Upgrade advanced production incompletable

SuperSoaker mod crash

Find grenade instead of produce grenade

Host does not see armor breaking up effect when destroyed by client

COGs without weapons - STR updated

Stuck in the loading screen

Upgrading drillship core with override core freezes quest

Quest Disable COG Front Drill leads me underground to tunnels for no reason

Boiler is reflecting lava

Intro cinematic black screen

Quest Hardened Drill - Find COGs heads

Building menu mentions Q for rotating items but it brings out the bracer

Cannot load enclosed savefile without mods - stuck on entering the game

Find cogs head quest

Broken fog near lavapools (particles, distortion layers, etc..)

Quest ‘Prepare for attack’ tells you to find materials

Station wide refinery needs refinery module to operate

Quest: Upgrade refinery worktable not possible

Find Upgrade starter refinery

Find upgrade starter research

Free hands animations visible and offset

Cannot access boiler inner storage

Interior houses have doors and doubled walls and pipes (z fighting)

Please change Level of detail to be related to tangens function with FOV

Refinery T3 recipe only in hub

Dropcrates are missing the icon on top

Client cannot put armor on himself

Storage door description old

Quest control drillship with bracer bug

FrontBoiler - lighting retest on master

Player keeps walking animation when accessing any device

Broken detonator animation

Recheck duplicating items in mp

Modded SMG has free hands

Handcomputer display and diodes blinking/corrupted - arm shaking

Updated front boiler model

Fix hand computer mesh, player can see through

Quest saying explore house but it leads into the mine

Dropping crates can be hear all over the map

Player looking weird while using camera

Stuck on entering the game

Drillship override core 1 needs T3 component

Periscope can see through itself

Advanced research quest available after tutorial

Cannot access storage through wide stations

producing the pistol turret takes too much time

Grenade empty hand

Grenade off hand bug

Player armor destroyed but still visible

Lavapool missing sounds

Energy production doesn’t update

Hand computer is spazzing in 3rd person when holding armor

Command function called on pure server (no client)

All objects have a purple texture

Can’t hide the Control Bracer toolbar using the dev console

Story intro screen shows a black screen halfway in

Players got into T2 without destroying laser device

Starting new game results in hand bug

Hidden mods prevent worlds from loading

Quests do not check if pickaxe is in player inventory

Fixed many issues on stuck quests, by adjusting recipes

Mine Coal quest

Gatling

Advacned Research T3

Modified tracks

Drillship core and engine

Geothermal module

Hand mortar

Power plant T1

Big thanks to folks who brought our attention to these bugs by sending reports!

See y'all around!

Rich

