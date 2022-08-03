Whole-lotta-fixes Update

Hey everyone!
Even though we're going full throttle at the next major update, we still wanted to push out a smaller update in the meantime fixing bugs that have been lingering in the game for quite some time now.
So that's what this update is.
That being said the upcoming major update (that I've been carefully teasing) is getting closer and there will be a more detailed Steam post about it soon!
Lastly, Volcanoids is 30% off during the Steam Survival Fest right now so if you have any friends that were looking to give the game a try, now might be a good time to recruit them for your crew.
Patch Notes
Changes
- Added more scrap recipes for destroyed parts that can be scrapped into copper ingot
- Added autoupgrade to Wide Stations and Hubs, all upgrades now install automatically except Segment
- Changed order of recipes in Research station
- Increased stock value of all ingots
- Increased default drillship storage on the start
- Changed default mode of HUBs to Queue when built
- Removed Military COGs from T1 ships to make the first combat easier for new players
- Adjusted repair kits to allow stack, it will keep used repair kits in different slot
- Changed icon in Volcano Heart quest to properly show the icon of entry to the last level
Fixes
- Description of an icon does not fit and wrong texts
- Quests dead end
- Quest ‘Explore nearby mine’ doesn’t lead to nearby mine
- Client cannot finish control bracer quests
- Quests ignore cog pickaxe
- Texture streaming setup
- Hand computer adjustments for camera
- Player - hand computer was moved into Skeleton, revert this change
- No completable quests available
- Quest: Find Upgrade advanced production incompletable
- SuperSoaker mod crash
- Find grenade instead of produce grenade
- Host does not see armor breaking up effect when destroyed by client
- COGs without weapons - STR updated
- Stuck in the loading screen
- Upgrading drillship core with override core freezes quest
- Quest Disable COG Front Drill leads me underground to tunnels for no reason
- Boiler is reflecting lava
- Intro cinematic black screen
- Quest Hardened Drill - Find COGs heads
- Building menu mentions Q for rotating items but it brings out the bracer
- Cannot load enclosed savefile without mods - stuck on entering the game
- Find cogs head quest
- Broken fog near lavapools (particles, distortion layers, etc..)
- Quest ‘Prepare for attack’ tells you to find materials
- Station wide refinery needs refinery module to operate
- Quest: Upgrade refinery worktable not possible
- Find Upgrade starter refinery
- Find upgrade starter research
- Free hands animations visible and offset
- Cannot access boiler inner storage
- Interior houses have doors and doubled walls and pipes (z fighting)
- Please change Level of detail to be related to tangens function with FOV
- Refinery T3 recipe only in hub
- Dropcrates are missing the icon on top
- Client cannot put armor on himself
- Storage door description old
- Quest control drillship with bracer bug
- FrontBoiler - lighting retest on master
- Player keeps walking animation when accessing any device
- Broken detonator animation
- Recheck duplicating items in mp
- Modded SMG has free hands
- Handcomputer display and diodes blinking/corrupted - arm shaking
- Updated front boiler model
- Fix hand computer mesh, player can see through
- Quest saying explore house but it leads into the mine
- Dropping crates can be hear all over the map
- Player looking weird while using camera
- Stuck on entering the game
- Drillship override core 1 needs T3 component
- Periscope can see through itself
- Advanced research quest available after tutorial
- Cannot access storage through wide stations
- producing the pistol turret takes too much time
- Grenade empty hand
- Grenade off hand bug
- Player armor destroyed but still visible
- Lavapool missing sounds
- Energy production doesn’t update
- Hand computer is spazzing in 3rd person when holding armor
- Command function called on pure server (no client)
- All objects have a purple texture
- Can’t hide the Control Bracer toolbar using the dev console
- Story intro screen shows a black screen halfway in
- Players got into T2 without destroying laser device
- Starting new game results in hand bug
- Hidden mods prevent worlds from loading
- Quests do not check if pickaxe is in player inventory
- Fixed many issues on stuck quests, by adjusting recipes
- Mine Coal quest
- Gatling
- Advacned Research T3
- Modified tracks
- Drillship core and engine
- Geothermal module
- Hand mortar
- Power plant T1
Big thanks to folks who brought our attention to these bugs by sending reports!
See y'all around!
Rich
