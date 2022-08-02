 Skip to content

American Truck Simulator update for 2 August 2022

Western Star 57X Coming to American Truck Simulator

Share · View all patches · Build 9239008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today, we are excited to reveal a secret project that we've been working on very closely with Western Star®. Shortly after its real-world premiere, we are very excited to announce the arrival of the Western Star 57X, which is now available at your nearest Western Star Trucks® dealership in American Truck Simulator!

The Western Star® 57X combines the best of two worlds – taking the X-Series DNA with bold design & rugged durability, combining it with the best of Daimler Truck North America’s on-highway platform, tested over millions of miles, bringing you the most advanced and innovative Western Star highway truck. Ever!




The Western Star® 57X arrives with a select choice of configurations and customizations. This includes a day cab and a 72" sleeper cab, 3 short chassis options and 2 longer chassis options, 5 interior trim designs, exclusively Detroit® powertrain options, and so many more customizations and accessories to make your flagship truck stand out!





Be sure to also check out the unique Phoenix Rising paint job for this truck (and your trailer), which many of you may already be familiar from the pre-launch teasers.


A massive thank you to our friends over at Western Star® for allowing us to once again work with them so closely to bring this truck to American Truck Simulator shortly after its real-life premiere! We are sure that there is more to come from our cooperation with Daimler Truck North America. Be sure to share your first virtual journey with the 57X with us (@SCSSoftware) and Western Star (@WstrnStarTrucks) on our Twitter with the hashtag #BreakNewGround

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2093200/American_Truck_Simulator__Western_Star_57X/

