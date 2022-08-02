Regular Update - 0.7.0 - Difficulty Selection, Elite Enemy Waves

Changed in 0.7.0:

Since the last update, I've been experimenting with new features, but only two new features were ready-enough state to get into this release.

I didn't want to postpone this release just to get more stuff into this release, since I think the difficulty selection feature is a great feature to get out as soon as possible to get feedback.

NEW FEATURE: Difficulty Selection

The game now has "Easy" and "Normal" difficulty modes. The "Easy" difficulty is probably closer to the difficulty the game had a year ago.

The goal is that eventually there would be right amount of challenge for everyone, no matter what the player skill levels or play styles are.

If the game still feels too difficult or too easy, please do give feedback. The difficulty adjustments are an on-going process.

NEW FEATURE: Elite Enemy Waves

On "Normal" difficulty, some enemy waves spawn as "elite" enemy waves. Which means there are more slightly more enemies in a single wave.

FEATURE CHANGE: More random/variable amount of Ale-Pubs/S-Markets/Chest on level

Previously each level had a fixed amount of these buildings on a level. Now the amount of these buildings vary slightly on each level. So instead of each level having exactly two Ale-Pubs, there might now be three or four and in some cases only one.

On average the amount of these buildings are the same as previously, but there is more variation.

The items you get on a level still gives you extra amount of these buildings as previously.

[Community Feedback] Show an error dialog if game is launched without Steam running

Show an error dialog if game is launched without Steam running [Community Feedback] Add better support for ultra wide screen aspect ratios

Add better support for ultra wide screen aspect ratios Made Secret Underground Construction Bunker pit a bit deeper, so that the top of the constructed buildings doesn't glitch out of the bunker doors

Restart a run after game over, instead going back to the main screen

Thanks again for all the support and please give feedback about what you think about the game in its current state!