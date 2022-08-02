Maupiti Beautification Pass 1

This updates the island of Maupiti adding some new features...
Island textures redone so they are much greener.
New coral assets imported. You can find the small coral sample area to the North West of Maupiti harbour near the 2 large rocks in the bay. Check out the screen shot on the store page for a more accurate location guide. Performance impact is negligible.
Various tweaks to the coast line to smooth the transition from water to land creating some nice beaches and shallow lagoons.
Added new rocks to the area.
Maupiti now has a smoking caldera!
Water clarity above and below the surface has been increased.
Underwater blur effect has been removed as you really want to see things clearly as if you are scuba diving.
Changed files in this update