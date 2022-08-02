Added functionality - camera rotation during battle.

We promised, that's why we keep our word. Here is the list of changes.

Having selected your own mech and holding down the right mouse button, you can rotate the camera 360 degrees around the mech.

The action camera now works in 2 modes, far and near. In far mode, after firing a shot, it moves from the shooting mech to the target. In close-range mode, it moves and turns slowly from the default point to the shooter, turning towards the target.

Added a notification when all pilots are assigned to mechs and there are no free pilots.

We removed the move icons as they are not needed after the last changes have been made.

Changes in the camera's work can be seen on the new trailer.

It is possible that this year we will also add a new game mode that will generate new launch variants in addition to the classic version (e.g. less resources but better mech, less mechs but more technicians, resources and scientists) etc. changes.

At the moment, we do not know exactly when it will happen, because we are working on a large project for a mass audience, but we hope it is a matter of weeks.

Thanks to everyone for every purchase of Armored Angels. Any positive and constructive review is greatly appreciated. Without your support, we would not be eager to develop this project so far.