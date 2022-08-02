V0.120 - Engine Sound Overhaul

Hi all,

Lots of fun with this update.

You've all got AKM and the ICO Sprocket community to thank for this one being so soon.

Having gotten tired with the placeholder engine sound effects, they worked together to provide and test the quality effects in this update.

Additions

Added new sound effects for engines depending on engine size. There are now unique sounds for 4, 6, 8 and 12 cylinder engines.

Pitch & volume changes slightly with cylinder displacement. Each vehicle and engine combination should have its own unique sound now.

Added new sound for tracks. Making the vehicle feel heavier with various rattling and squeaks.

Fixes

Fixed increased cannon aim shake added in multi-cannons, back to the initial amount. Full fix for shake coming in the next few.

Changes

Lowered lateral velocity damping. Now starts of lower at low speeds, then lowers until it's completely off by ~60km/h. This makes turning feel slightly less on rails, though it's subtle.

Increased turning resistance significantly, in an attempt to get back to realistic turning and make good turners a design challenge again.

Changed visual effects for track dirt throw off.

RPM counter now rounds to the nearest integer below 100rpm.