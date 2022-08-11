 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered update for 11 August 2022

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9238628 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A patch is now available for Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered on Steam, including fixes to colour degradation, and fixes to instances of quality option, animation and t-posing bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1265931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link