A patch is now available for Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered on Steam, including fixes to colour degradation, and fixes to instances of quality option, animation and t-posing bugs.
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered update for 11 August 2022
Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update