Content update/overhaul

First of all, I want to apologize for the long wait. I planned to roll out the game’s new release much sooner, but the war screwed up all plans. Either way, here’s the first build from the overhauled version with the new girl model and background. It’s still an early build and doesn’t represent the final quality in any way. I’m still working on the project despite the circumstances and plan to finish it. So, what’s new aside from the new models and the hotel room?

New posses for the new girl. You can see the full list after clicking the “Play” button. After this, the minigame starts and you’ll need to clear it before getting full control again. It’s a one-time thing only and after clearing it once for the pose, you won’t need to do it again. It’s an experimental thing and if players won’t like it, I will turn it off based on your feedback. Just thought about adding some gameplay elements into the mix will be more interesting.

New customization options for the main girl. These include clothes, turning off and on her horns and tail, colors for everything, and body proportions. Just use sliders to experiment and make her fit your tastes.

There’s a second girl too, but she’s more of a stand-in for now, since she needs a lot more work at the moment. Please use the main girl for the best experience.

Also, I’ve added some images from the test I made during the development of the game. These are used in the minigame, but you can check these out from the main menu. Click “Pics” to open the gallery.

I’ve added an option to change movement speed. You can adjust it by pressing + and – on your keyboard. The same goes for camera rotation speed that you can control using the mouse scroll. Both these functions have in-game tooltips.

Crouch/stand-up action is now a toggle and activates via a single button based on the player’s current state. Just press “C” on the keyboard. This function has an in-game tooltip.

Added a sub-menu to change the lighting and overall graphic quality. Using higher settings will result in a better picture but will consume more resources. Lighting controls turn on and off some of the lamps inside the room. Feel free to experiment and pick the best type of lighting for your taste.

Added a sub-menu for voice and music configuration. Use the sliders to regulate the sound volumes.

That’s about it. Sorry for the long wait. I planned to finish the game by this time, but the circumstances changed a lot. I’m still working on it whenever I get some free time, yet I can’t name any dates for the next update. Either way, once the next content pack will be finished, I’ll update the game and make another info post.

Thank you for your patience! Please let me know if the minigame is to your liking or not. If it gets negative feedback, I’ll turn it off in a mini-update.