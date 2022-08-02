Patch 0.1.1.1 is here!

Hi everyone!

There's a new update available along with various fixes and changes.

Changelog:

-You can separate an item from the stack by dragging to another slot with "shift" key

-The mood bonus calculation takes place at the start of the job (not at the end)

-Bonuses are higher depending on the mood

-Added lamps to player shop

-Characters no longer say the welcome text all the time after loading the game

-Bugs' animations are more varied

-After collecting vegetables and saving the game, they do not load again when the simple pot is empty

-The pond is loading correctly

-Painted walls on higher levels of the house save correctly

-And more

Thanks for reading!