 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Sunny Life update for 2 August 2022

Patch 0.1.1.1 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9238300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

There's a new update available along with various fixes and changes.

Changelog:
-You can separate an item from the stack by dragging to another slot with "shift" key
-The mood bonus calculation takes place at the start of the job (not at the end)
-Bonuses are higher depending on the mood
-Added lamps to player shop
-Characters no longer say the welcome text all the time after loading the game
-Bugs' animations are more varied
-After collecting vegetables and saving the game, they do not load again when the simple pot is empty
-The pond is loading correctly
-Painted walls on higher levels of the house save correctly
-And more

Thanks for reading!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1319401
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link