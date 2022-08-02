Patch 0.1.1.1 is here!

Hi everyone!
There's a new update available along with various fixes and changes.
Changelog:
-You can separate an item from the stack by dragging to another slot with "shift" key
-The mood bonus calculation takes place at the start of the job (not at the end)
-Bonuses are higher depending on the mood
-Added lamps to player shop
-Characters no longer say the welcome text all the time after loading the game
-Bugs' animations are more varied
-After collecting vegetables and saving the game, they do not load again when the simple pot is empty
-The pond is loading correctly
-Painted walls on higher levels of the house save correctly
-And more
Thanks for reading!
Changed files in this update