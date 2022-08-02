Valor 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9238203 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 16:32:12 UTC by Wendy

New Weapons

Every gladiator now has a new weapon to unlock. These weapons are buyable gadgets, unlocked once you reach The Tinker District.

Raven

Echo: Raven's basic attacks now shoot homing bats that deal 30% increased damage. These basic attacks can no longer pierce.

Ember

Lightning Glyph: Ember's cooldowns are reduced by 40%. Her movement speed is increased by 25%, but her maximum health is reduced by 50%.

Krogar

Sanguine Scimitar: Reduces Krogar's attack damage by 25%, but all auto attacks heal for 20% of the damage dealt.

Victoria

Mooncaller: Sanguine shape is permanently active, but it is 50% less effective.

Leaderboards

The leaderboards have been expanded with few new features. First of all, you now get assigned a rank based on your position in every leaderboard.

Earning these ranks will also grant you some extra bragging rights in the form of new achievements!

Finally, It is now also possible to compare yourself directly to the people on your friends list!

Balance

Hold on tight, there's quite a lot to go over here!

Krogar

Health per level: 4.5 -> 5.5

Armor per level: 2 -> 2.5

Ember

Base health: 70 -> 80

Health per level: 3 -> 3.5

BOSS: The Training Master

Training Dummy health reduced by 25%

No longer gets disappointment stacks over time (without making mistakes)

BOSS: Vol'Kur

Come Kitties spawn time: +2s on all difficulties

ZONE: Taikaan Jungle

Panther movement speed: 33 -> 30

AFFIX: Soul Transfer

Soul transfer Max Health increase: 30% -> 25%

Soul transfer Health regen: 1% -> 0.5%

Soul transfer stacks are now capped at a maximum of 10 per unit.

DIFFICULTY: Novice

Damage multiplier: 70% -> 60%

Missile speed multiplier: 80% -> 75%

Movement speed multiplier: 90% -> 85%

Crowd level

Decrease when taking damage: 2% -> 5%

Decrease over time (depending on current level): 3%-12% -> 6%-15%

Other stuff

Lots of UI improvements and polish!

Tutorial messages have been added to guide you through the first few steps of the game. Active players will already know these things, so don't worry, they'll only show up once.

More filters have been added to the Runes screen.

You now receive a notification when you have empty rune slots and runes to fill them with.

Hovering over a skin in the skins tab will now preview that skin.

The Gadgets screen now has all the gadgets split up into different categories.

The map bounds in The Tinker District have been made more accurate

Bugfixes