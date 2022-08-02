Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.1)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the approximative position markers for civilians
Improvements
- You can now pick your agents from your full squad in missions with a team size limit
- Improved the main menu UI to include footer in squad selection and edition screens
- Optimized build size
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the missing faction modifiers to the faction toggle tooltips
- Fixed the flow of the first session
- Fixed the character field of view remaining after undeploying them
- Fixed the custom mission button tooltips
- Fixed the profile button click SFX
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch