No Plan B update for 2 August 2022

Test Branch Update! (Beta 6.0.1)

Build 9238164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

  • Added the approximative position markers for civilians

Improvements

  • You can now pick your agents from your full squad in missions with a team size limit
  • Improved the main menu UI to include footer in squad selection and edition screens
  • Optimized build size
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed the missing faction modifiers to the faction toggle tooltips
  • Fixed the flow of the first session
  • Fixed the character field of view remaining after undeploying them
  • Fixed the custom mission button tooltips
  • Fixed the profile button click SFX

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

