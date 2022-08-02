Update, Version 20220802

English
The dialogues of Captain Nameless will change after finishing the ritual in the Inner Chamber of Queensmouth Church.
[Sins of the Father]Added an alternative solution: You can now convince another character to be the seal. (We now have 2 paths that lead to the ending of this mission. Wiki has been updated with spoilers.)
It has an immediate effect for an obvious reason if you pick this choice.
简体中文
无名队长的对话内容现在会在完成王后镇教堂内殿的仪式后发生变化。
【父辈的原罪】加入了另一条路线：你现在可以说服另外一个角色来成为封印。（目前可供选择的路线有两条。维基上已经更新了有剧透的版本。）
这个选项因为一个明显的原因有一个显著的立即可见的效果。
English
