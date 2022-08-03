Soundfall Free Summer Update

Soundfalls Free Summer Update contains 22 of the hottest new tracks of the summer! Update your copy today and blast baddies to the beat while you beat the summer heat! Update available for free for all Soundfall players.
-
I've Found My Way - Hallman feat. Elwin
-
Did It Again - oomiee
-
Murmansk Underground - OTE
-
Wanna Level Up - Vincent Vega
-
Lobster Polska - Rune Dale
-
Raise Your Swords - Trabant 33
-
Settle Your Regrets - Non-State Actor
-
Misery, Killing Me - No Sons of Mine
-
Bass Station (bLiNd v Sonik Mix) - SonikBuster feat. bLiNd
-
Deep Space Samurai - Forever Sunset
-
Space Out - Vincent Vega
-
Jubilation - Jules Gaia
-
Zoo Zoo - Martin Landstrom
-
The Happiest Days - J.F. Gloss
-
Twisty Roads - Sight of Wonders
-
Bioluminescence (Late Night Nostalgia Mix) - SonikBuster
-
Bit Fight - White Drift
-
Inner Stress - Autohacker
-
Beholder - Ruzer
-
Dancing with the Devil - Bonkers Beat Club
-
Get Out of My Way - Tape Machines feat. Vicki Vox
-
Wasn't Even Close - Velveteen feat. Astyn Turr
-
Added new quests associated with Song Pack 1
-
Added a “Featured” tab to the Free Play menu that showcases newly added music
-
Enable FLAC support for importing songs
-
Changed Extreme and Lethal intensity unlock quests to remove the story completion requirement
-
Added Ping display to Multiplayer menu and Pause menu for non-host players
-
Added "Replay Mission Dialogue" option to Options Gameplay tab to allow players to disable replaying of dialogue when replaying missions
-
Added a simple “Teleport to Teammates” keybind action that teleports a player to an area near their teammates if they are having trouble getting through an area
-
Prevent the Tutorial level from confusingly granting a mission reward medal
-
Fixed reset to default keys to correctly re-add secondary keybinds
-
Stop score/kills/etc from updating in UI after mission complete as it won't affect rewards
-
Fixed Smasher’s Fissure knockback not respecting players’ knockback resistance
-
Several miscellaneous fixes for level stuck spots and potential progression blocks
Changed files in this update