Soundfall Free Summer Update

Soundfalls Free Summer Update contains 22 of the hottest new tracks of the summer! Update your copy today and blast baddies to the beat while you beat the summer heat! Update available for free for all Soundfall players.

I've Found My Way - Hallman feat. Elwin

Did It Again - oomiee

Murmansk Underground - OTE

Wanna Level Up - Vincent Vega

Lobster Polska - Rune Dale

Raise Your Swords - Trabant 33

Settle Your Regrets - Non-State Actor

Misery, Killing Me - No Sons of Mine

Bass Station (bLiNd v Sonik Mix) - SonikBuster feat. bLiNd

Deep Space Samurai - Forever Sunset

Space Out - Vincent Vega

Jubilation - Jules Gaia

Zoo Zoo - Martin Landstrom

The Happiest Days - J.F. Gloss

Twisty Roads - Sight of Wonders

Bioluminescence (Late Night Nostalgia Mix) - SonikBuster

Bit Fight - White Drift

Inner Stress - Autohacker

Beholder - Ruzer

Dancing with the Devil - Bonkers Beat Club

Get Out of My Way - Tape Machines feat. Vicki Vox

Wasn't Even Close - Velveteen feat. Astyn Turr

Added new quests associated with Song Pack 1

Added a “Featured” tab to the Free Play menu that showcases newly added music

Enable FLAC support for importing songs

Changed Extreme and Lethal intensity unlock quests to remove the story completion requirement

Added Ping display to Multiplayer menu and Pause menu for non-host players

Added "Replay Mission Dialogue" option to Options Gameplay tab to allow players to disable replaying of dialogue when replaying missions

Added a simple “Teleport to Teammates” keybind action that teleports a player to an area near their teammates if they are having trouble getting through an area

Prevent the Tutorial level from confusingly granting a mission reward medal

Fixed reset to default keys to correctly re-add secondary keybinds

Stop score/kills/etc from updating in UI after mission complete as it won't affect rewards

Fixed Smasher’s Fissure knockback not respecting players’ knockback resistance