Crafting Town update for 2 August 2022

Crafting Town - Update #2

Hello, In today's update I made the following changes in the game:

  • The cost of increasing the number of collectible materials in the village section has been reduced. Each upgrade now consumes much less gold.

  • The cost of leveling up the collectible materials in the village section has been reduced. They now require much less materials.

  • Reduced the cost of the upgrade that reduces the cooldown of collectible materials in the village section. Each upgrade now consumes much less gold.

  • PT-BR language option has been added to the game.

Special Request :

If you enjoyed Crafting Town, I would very much appreciate it if you would consider to write a review. I would love to hear your feedback. This will help me to continue improving the game in the future.

Thanks for your support.

