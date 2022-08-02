Crafting Town - Update #2

Hello, In today's update I made the following changes in the game:

The cost of increasing the number of collectible materials in the village section has been reduced. Each upgrade now consumes much less gold.

The cost of leveling up the collectible materials in the village section has been reduced. They now require much less materials.

Reduced the cost of the upgrade that reduces the cooldown of collectible materials in the village section. Each upgrade now consumes much less gold.

PT-BR language option has been added to the game.

Special Request :

If you enjoyed Crafting Town, I would very much appreciate it if you would consider to write a review. I would love to hear your feedback. This will help me to continue improving the game in the future.

Thanks for your support.