Crafting Town - Update #2

Hello, In today's update I made the following changes in the game:
-
The cost of increasing the number of collectible materials in the village section has been reduced. Each upgrade now consumes much less gold.
-
The cost of leveling up the collectible materials in the village section has been reduced. They now require much less materials.
-
Reduced the cost of the upgrade that reduces the cooldown of collectible materials in the village section. Each upgrade now consumes much less gold.
-
PT-BR language option has been added to the game.
Special Request :
If you enjoyed Crafting Town, I would very much appreciate it if you would consider to write a review. I would love to hear your feedback. This will help me to continue improving the game in the future.
Thanks for your support.
Changed files in this update