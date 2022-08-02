Hi Adorers,
We received some feedbacks that Expeditions are breaking the flow of the game, especially from depth 1 to 5.
For example.: I was watching a player that plays well having problems to progress through depth 4, and he said: "My creatures are ok with synergies, But I need to upgrade their traits".
So he spent some money and fragments to start an expedition to upgrade his creatures.
Expeditions by default are harder than normal maps and they are serving as gate to the progress of the creatures.
Makes no sense that the player needs to do a harder content to try to upgrade their creatures(spending money and fragment) and then, if he has success in expedition and don't lose all of his money, go back to try to beat the easier content.
So, we decided to put Draknar Statues in normal maps too.
We know that expeditions are going to lose their value right now, but we have plans to move then to the endgame with more purpose.
Adjustments & Bug Fixes
- Added Draknar Statues to normal maps.
- Fixed: The bosses would take too long to do a move after getting freezed.
- Fixed: New artifacts effects remaining active in some situations.
- Fixed: Translation error in the Expeditions quest.
- Fixed: Player could get stuck in the expeditions screen by activating the expeditions window without having any expedition.
- Fixed: Wrong translation in C039 special attack text.
- Fixed: Clawoo normal attack was scaling with the Increase Special Area Attack synergy.
- Fixed: Dish of the Day option was not working after cooking on Cook Your Ingredients option.
