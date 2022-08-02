Hi Adorers,

We received some feedbacks that Expeditions are breaking the flow of the game, especially from depth 1 to 5.

For example.: I was watching a player that plays well having problems to progress through depth 4, and he said: "My creatures are ok with synergies, But I need to upgrade their traits".

So he spent some money and fragments to start an expedition to upgrade his creatures.

Expeditions by default are harder than normal maps and they are serving as gate to the progress of the creatures.

Makes no sense that the player needs to do a harder content to try to upgrade their creatures(spending money and fragment) and then, if he has success in expedition and don't lose all of his money, go back to try to beat the easier content.

So, we decided to put Draknar Statues in normal maps too.

We know that expeditions are going to lose their value right now, but we have plans to move then to the endgame with more purpose.

Adjustments & Bug Fixes