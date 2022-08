Share · View all patches · Build 9238004 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Ver. 1.1.5 patch notes:

Stage 2 is now in the game and it includes the following:

a new boss: Slime Skull;

a shotgun;

a 'morphing sphere' transformation with tiny bombs;

6 new areas;

7 new enemies;

a new stage song;

3 new achievements;

Some glitch fixing and various enhancements;

Hope you enjoy Stage 2! I am now beginning work on redoing Stage 1.