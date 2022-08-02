NEW Animation Booster Pack now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9237948 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 15:26:19 UTC by Wendy

Today sees the launch of the GameGuru MAX Animation Booster Pack!

This new DLC add-on is compatible with GameGuru MAX and adds cool new animations for your game characters.

The Animation Booster Pack provides extra animations for your combat soldiers, plus a range of civilian activities too. A new behaviour has been added called 'Play Animation' that will enable you to assign any of these animations to any character you created in GameGuru MAX.

We have also enhanced GameGuru MAX with a complimentary Animation Library system to make your animation handling super simple ?

Key animation categories include:

Additional combat stances for rifle, pistol, and shotgun

General activities and conversations

Sitting and sleeping

Idle animations

Death poses

You can find out more information by visiting the official GameGuru MAX Animation Pack Steam page