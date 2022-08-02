Patch V0.2.0

This patch brings a nice Lighting overhaul to the entire game, thanks to a shift to Unreal Engine 5. Alongside this is the addition of Veteran mode for normal, brutal and nightmare, plus much more!

Latest Patch Notes:

I am aware of a minor bug with Loading Screens: When they have finished loading there is no "click to continue" text and they instead hang for a second before loading the next zone.

This is due to an engine bug when swapping from UE4 to UE5 and will be resolved asap, but is out of my hands.

Fixed a bug with Floating Numbers sometimes displaying in incorrect locations.

Fallen World now has the correct loading screens.

Fixed a bug with Life Per Hit and Mana Per Hit Floating Numbers not saving it's state.

Revamped Magic and Enemy Mob vfx.

Reworked Frozen/Stun logic to prevent enemies turning when Frozen/Stunned.

Decreased base Stun and Freeze duration to 1 second, down from 2 seconds.

Reworked all Lighting in the game.

Added 2 basic Potions.

Added 3 Unique Potions.

Added 6 Act 2+ Nightmare Uniques.

Polished some Campaign Zones.

Added HUD text for Life/Mana/Exp and Keybindings.

Added Veteran Mode for Normal, Brutal and Nightmare. This mode has Increased Enemy Stats, but grants more Bonus Loot (Uniques,

Consumables and Materials).

Added a way to Import Character files.

Cheers,

Sam