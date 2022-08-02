Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.0.3972

Changes:
Temporarily removed 2 tracks from the soundtrack that were being claimed on YouTube and Twitch. We're still investigating the issue and will add the tracks back as soon as we can.
Visual
- Optimized Seaport model
Bug Fixes
[From players, Reported]
- FIXED: Game wasn’t displayed in a native resolution in fullscreen after the first boot-up, leading to incorrect mouse positioning.
- FIXED: The tinyBuild launcher process wasn’t fully terminated in rare instances.
- FIXED: The mouse is moving when a controller is connected (Xellos).
- FIXED: Promoting a Volatile Lieutenant to Capos crashes the game (Doug-le-Guedin).
- Multiple localization fixes and changes, including quest mistakes in French and Chinese languages.
- Fixed: Some Sandbox settings prevent players from capturing the Los Grandes region. (Rowan)
- Fixed: The dollar sign is missing in menus of Laundering Buildings and Smuggling Points
- Fixed: Destroying the university locks all the researched buildings and upgrades the university was used for
- Fixed: Tier III of Research is unavailable if one of the multiple Universities is destroyed. (Xellos)
- Fixed: "Make a Deal" with Lyova Fainherz was using an incorrect drug (CamaradeOurs)
- Fixed: In-game music turns off after loading a save made in Tutorial.
- Fixed: City Building menu isn't locked during the Tutorial.
- Fixed: After-death screen for Cesar Garcetti in the “Needs and Fears” campaign doesn't show any money or drug types.
- Fixed: Incorrect pronouns for female Capos used on some occasions. (Xellos)
- Fixed: Non-existent Capos are shown on the Starting Capos screen. (LORSOLT)
- Fixed: Incorrect text appears when clicking an Enemy Gang leader descriptions showing they’re managing a farm.
- Fixed: Players get Addam Gomez as Starting Capo instead of Armando Cruz. (SavageLurva)
- Fixed: Reloading a game while Research is in progress, will automatically complete Research. (Tyronis)
- Fixed: Capos can meet their doppelgangers leading Enemy Gangs. (Obiwan)
- Fixed: Lieutenants don’t get experience after the player finishes the Tutorial and continues playing.
- Fixed: Incorrect recipes in Manual (TaterTot)
- Fixed: Area Depot doesn’t have an on/off button in a menu. (CoatMcMutton)
[From Team]
- Fixed: In Survival Mode players control the Amado River Pier from the start of the game.
- Fixed: Incorrect visual positioning of enemy cars during fights in River Piers and Indigenous Territory.
- Fixed: Steam Achievements localization.
- Fixed: A tooltip explaining why players can’t construct buildings in Enemy and Neutral regions wasn’t displayed.
- Fixed: Old map was displayed in the Region Selection screen at the start of the game.
- Fixed: Lieutenant Quests for kidnapping and robbery were completed successfully if players canceled them.
Known bugs
- Technical text in Tutorial Quest Descriptions in some languages.
- Missing localization in some instances.
- Animation spam when re-rolling lieutenants multiple times.
- No player feedback on why some answers are locked when talking to Gang Leaders.
- New Capo displays the same status he had when he was a lieutenant.
- in the “That Sinking Feeling” campaign, certain characters are accessible through the Lieutenant Menu when they shouldn’t be.
- Lieutenant remains inaccessible in a nearby City if the aerodrome was destroyed before he arrived there.
- Lieutenants don’t always choose the fastest routes to get to a location.
- Players can research bonuses that aren’t in the Research Tree. Spooky...
- Incorrect portrait displayed in some dialogues.
- The Casino isn’t specified as a Loyalty building in city building filters.
Changed files in this update