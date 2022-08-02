Patch Notes - Cartel Tycoon v 1.0.0.3972

Changes:

Temporarily removed 2 tracks from the soundtrack that were being claimed on YouTube and Twitch. We're still investigating the issue and will add the tracks back as soon as we can.

Visual

Optimized Seaport model

Bug Fixes

[From players, Reported]

FIXED: Game wasn’t displayed in a native resolution in fullscreen after the first boot-up, leading to incorrect mouse positioning.

FIXED: The tinyBuild launcher process wasn’t fully terminated in rare instances.

FIXED: The mouse is moving when a controller is connected (Xellos).

FIXED: Promoting a Volatile Lieutenant to Capos crashes the game (Doug-le-Guedin).

Multiple localization fixes and changes, including quest mistakes in French and Chinese languages.

Fixed: Some Sandbox settings prevent players from capturing the Los Grandes region. (Rowan)

Fixed: The dollar sign is missing in menus of Laundering Buildings and Smuggling Points

Fixed: Destroying the university locks all the researched buildings and upgrades the university was used for

Fixed: Tier III of Research is unavailable if one of the multiple Universities is destroyed. (Xellos)

Fixed: "Make a Deal" with Lyova Fainherz was using an incorrect drug (CamaradeOurs)

Fixed: In-game music turns off after loading a save made in Tutorial.

Fixed: City Building menu isn't locked during the Tutorial.

Fixed: After-death screen for Cesar Garcetti in the “Needs and Fears” campaign doesn't show any money or drug types.

Fixed: Incorrect pronouns for female Capos used on some occasions. (Xellos)

Fixed: Non-existent Capos are shown on the Starting Capos screen. (LORSOLT)

Fixed: Incorrect text appears when clicking an Enemy Gang leader descriptions showing they’re managing a farm.

Fixed: Players get Addam Gomez as Starting Capo instead of Armando Cruz. (SavageLurva)

Fixed: Reloading a game while Research is in progress, will automatically complete Research. (Tyronis)

Fixed: Capos can meet their doppelgangers leading Enemy Gangs. (Obiwan)

Fixed: Lieutenants don’t get experience after the player finishes the Tutorial and continues playing.

Fixed: Incorrect recipes in Manual (TaterTot)

Fixed: Area Depot doesn’t have an on/off button in a menu. (CoatMcMutton)

[From Team]

Fixed: In Survival Mode players control the Amado River Pier from the start of the game.

Fixed: Incorrect visual positioning of enemy cars during fights in River Piers and Indigenous Territory.

Fixed: Steam Achievements localization.

Fixed: A tooltip explaining why players can’t construct buildings in Enemy and Neutral regions wasn’t displayed.

Fixed: Old map was displayed in the Region Selection screen at the start of the game.

Fixed: Lieutenant Quests for kidnapping and robbery were completed successfully if players canceled them.

Known bugs