Juliana, The Eccentric Capoeirista and QoL Update

Juliana joins with her unique ability, Dexterous Dancing which gives her a lower Saving Grace Cooldown than any character in the cast and the ability to bump into a wall using Saving Grace to be pushed without being put in hitstun, effectively acting as a second jump
Quickplay: A way to directly get into the nitty gritty without waiting!
Movesets & Training Options: Understand your chosen character in case you forgot or you wanted to know more through the pause menu, and while you're there you can tweak training mode a bit (More coming soon)!
Tutorial
- Added Saving Grace Tutorial
- Added Isaac's Tutorial
- Added Juliana's Tutorial
- Fixed Tutorial Timer going into the negative numbers
- Bugfixes
UI
- User can now navigate the Character Select Menu like the other menus
- Added Quickplay in Menus
- Changed Menu and Victory UI
- Added Movesets Screen in Pause Screen to learn more about the moveset of every character and what they have to offer
- Fixed Controls not showing up in Tutorial
Music
- Added new version of Romaniacs (Theme of Romcula's Castle)
- Added Apex Crystal (Theme of Azure Pits)
- Fixed Audio Settings requiring the player to re-adjust the volume every time
Characters
Universal
- Decreased Buffer
- Fixed Blastzone Delay when player is in Saving Grace
Mae
- Decreased Knockback on Dash Attack
Isaac
- Changed the way Isaac's projectile scales over distance in order to get more consistent results and combos
- Decreased Overdrive Activation/Deactivation Hitbox
- Made Overdrive Activation/Deactivation's Hitbox last longer
Phoebe
- Changed the way Demon Range works. The user will now receive a decent chunk of the damage and will have their Accumulated Damage reset, should they be hit before they hit someone
Juliana
- Is now here!
Saving Grace
- Slightly decreased Saving Grace cooldown
- Slow decrease to the minimum Saving Grace speed
