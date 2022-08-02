 Skip to content

Codename Prodigy update for 2 August 2022

Juliana, The Eccentric Capoeirista and QoL Update

Juliana joins with her unique ability, Dexterous Dancing which gives her a lower Saving Grace Cooldown than any character in the cast and the ability to bump into a wall using Saving Grace to be pushed without being put in hitstun, effectively acting as a second jump


Quickplay: A way to directly get into the nitty gritty without waiting!


Movesets & Training Options: Understand your chosen character in case you forgot or you wanted to know more through the pause menu, and while you're there you can tweak training mode a bit (More coming soon)!

Tutorial

  • Added Saving Grace Tutorial
  • Added Isaac's Tutorial
  • Added Juliana's Tutorial
  • Fixed Tutorial Timer going into the negative numbers
  • Bugfixes

UI

  • User can now navigate the Character Select Menu like the other menus
  • Added Quickplay in Menus
  • Changed Menu and Victory UI
  • Added Movesets Screen in Pause Screen to learn more about the moveset of every character and what they have to offer
  • Fixed Controls not showing up in Tutorial

Music

  • Added new version of Romaniacs (Theme of Romcula's Castle)
  • Added Apex Crystal (Theme of Azure Pits)
  • Fixed Audio Settings requiring the player to re-adjust the volume every time

Characters

Universal

  • Decreased Buffer
  • Fixed Blastzone Delay when player is in Saving Grace

Mae

  • Decreased Knockback on Dash Attack

Isaac

  • Changed the way Isaac's projectile scales over distance in order to get more consistent results and combos
  • Decreased Overdrive Activation/Deactivation Hitbox
  • Made Overdrive Activation/Deactivation's Hitbox last longer

Phoebe

  • Changed the way Demon Range works. The user will now receive a decent chunk of the damage and will have their Accumulated Damage reset, should they be hit before they hit someone

Juliana

  • Is now here!

Saving Grace

  • Slightly decreased Saving Grace cooldown
  • Slow decrease to the minimum Saving Grace speed

