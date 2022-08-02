Juliana, The Eccentric Capoeirista and QoL Update



Juliana joins with her unique ability, Dexterous Dancing which gives her a lower Saving Grace Cooldown than any character in the cast and the ability to bump into a wall using Saving Grace to be pushed without being put in hitstun, effectively acting as a second jump



Quickplay: A way to directly get into the nitty gritty without waiting!



Movesets & Training Options: Understand your chosen character in case you forgot or you wanted to know more through the pause menu, and while you're there you can tweak training mode a bit (More coming soon)!

Tutorial

Added Saving Grace Tutorial

Added Isaac's Tutorial

Added Juliana's Tutorial

Fixed Tutorial Timer going into the negative numbers

Bugfixes

UI

User can now navigate the Character Select Menu like the other menus

Added Quickplay in Menus

Changed Menu and Victory UI

Added Movesets Screen in Pause Screen to learn more about the moveset of every character and what they have to offer

Fixed Controls not showing up in Tutorial

Music

Added new version of Romaniacs (Theme of Romcula's Castle)

Added Apex Crystal (Theme of Azure Pits)

Fixed Audio Settings requiring the player to re-adjust the volume every time

Characters

Universal

Decreased Buffer

Fixed Blastzone Delay when player is in Saving Grace

Mae

Decreased Knockback on Dash Attack

Isaac

Changed the way Isaac's projectile scales over distance in order to get more consistent results and combos

Decreased Overdrive Activation/Deactivation Hitbox

Made Overdrive Activation/Deactivation's Hitbox last longer

Phoebe

Changed the way Demon Range works. The user will now receive a decent chunk of the damage and will have their Accumulated Damage reset, should they be hit before they hit someone

Juliana

Is now here!

Saving Grace