Mini Patch v0.53 Bugs and Balance

Just a small update around reported issues. The next major patch is coming along well, and is shaping up to be the wildest one yet. I'll post a patch preview next week for that.

Balance:

Tweaked the loot generation system a bit more. Upgrade diversity has been slightly increased in the early levels.

Note: I previously noticed it was hard to get a couple of upgrades early on that were beneficial to a number of pilots, but not strict synergies, and also found that starting options were way too similar across games. This is a small tweak, however, and should not drastically change things from last patch.

Bugs: