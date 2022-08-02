Snake Oil Ward | Serpent Moon

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



At Level 1 with the Gilded Path, you can unlock the brand new Legendary 'Snake Oil Ward' Antidote Shot.

"Delara's venom provides an inebriating respite whether administered by needle or fang. In order to preserve its antivenom properties, The Viper learned to use it to create this Antidote Shot, a balance between healing and harm, promising relief after a biting sting."

#SerpentMoon is just getting started! Jump into the Bayou today and check out all the new additions this Live Event brings.