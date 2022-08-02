Hotfix 0.1.2208021214-ea

Hey there! First of all we wanted to thank you guys for all the amazing feedback we've received over the course of the weekend. We where blow away by how much fun you guys had and all your positive reactions.
Keep the feedback and bug reports rolling in as we hammer away at them! Thanks! ːsteamthumbsupː
This patch is a small one to address some minor and one major issue we found during the past 4 days.
Major Fix
There was an issue that led to some people losing there progression points towards unlockables after closing the game. This issue has been resolved.
Balancing
Character Classes
Defender
Dmg 12 to 14
Enemies
Funglir
Funglir Enemies now damage themself and will kill themself to buff their allies
Draumtrer
Draumtrer Dmg 18 to 14 and range 6 to 7
High Shaman
High Shaman had a wrong trait and did not use their ability
Ryrva
Has a different target priorisation
Base Health lowered 180 to 170
Dmg 12 to 10
Range from 7 to 6
Effect: When this unit attacks its Health Points increase by 12 and
When this unit attacks its Health Points increase by 10 and
Grimbadur leader
Hitchance 55 to 60
Grimbadur Chief
Hitchance 65 to 70
Ragjal Huntress
Dmg 5 to 6
Ragjal Sharpshooter
Dmg 5 to 7
Ragjal Assassin
Healthpoints 90 to 95
Ragjal Reida
Healthpoints 160 to 170
Hitchane 70 to 75
Ragjal Soldier
Dmg 11 to 10
Hitchance 45 to 50
Ragjal Brawler
Healthpoints 60 to 65
Dmg 15 to 12
Hitchance 50 to 60
Encounter
Encounter 3 changed: 3 boars to 3 Ragjal Vagabonds
Encounter 17: 1 Grimbadur Grunt to Grimbadur Warrior
Encounter 18: 1 Ragjal Soldier to Ragjal Brawler
Encounter 19: Added 1 Ragjal Huntress
Upgrades
Hallvards Horn
OLD 'When this unit lands a hit this unit and its allies gain 1 Damage.
NEW 'When this unit lands a hit its allies gain 1 Damage
no longer grants health points
-6 dmg to -8
Spear of Rampage
Spear of Rampage should now correctly recover 2 AP
Herbs of Stiandurs Recovery
OLD 'When this unit gets healed it gains +3 Hit Chance and 1 Damage.
NEW 'When this unit gets healed it gains 1 Damage.
-6 Dmg added
Marheidurs brooch
OLD +6 Health Points'
NEW +8 Health Points'
Finnlaugs Bracelets
At the start of this units turn it gains 1 damage for each
OLD 15 Hit Chance for that turn.
NEW 14 Hit Chance for that turn.
Swift blades (Upgrade)
'When this unit lands a hit it may recover 1 Attack Point
OLD (20% chance).
NEW (18% chance).
Expert Swift blades (Upgrade)
Description: 'When this unit lands a hit it may recover 1 Attack Point
OLD (30% chance).
NEW (26% chance).
Rarity from blue to purple
Other
Faster progression unlocks
Various typing error fixes
Adjusted unlockable upgrades
Changed version number from 1.0.X to 0.1.X to better reflect the state of development towards leaving the Early Access state.
