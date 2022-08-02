Hotfix 0.1.2208021214-ea

Share · View all patches · Build 9237475 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hey there! First of all we wanted to thank you guys for all the amazing feedback we've received over the course of the weekend. We where blow away by how much fun you guys had and all your positive reactions.

Keep the feedback and bug reports rolling in as we hammer away at them! Thanks! ːsteamthumbsupː

This patch is a small one to address some minor and one major issue we found during the past 4 days.

Major Fix

There was an issue that led to some people losing there progression points towards unlockables after closing the game. This issue has been resolved.

Balancing

Character Classes

Defender

Dmg 12 to 14

Enemies

Funglir

Funglir Enemies now damage themself and will kill themself to buff their allies

Draumtrer

Draumtrer Dmg 18 to 14 and range 6 to 7

High Shaman

High Shaman had a wrong trait and did not use their ability

Ryrva

Has a different target priorisation

Base Health lowered 180 to 170

Dmg 12 to 10

Range from 7 to 6

Effect: When this unit attacks its Health Points increase by 12 and

When this unit attacks its Health Points increase by 10 and

Grimbadur leader

Hitchance 55 to 60

Grimbadur Chief

Hitchance 65 to 70

Ragjal Huntress

Dmg 5 to 6

Ragjal Sharpshooter

Dmg 5 to 7

Ragjal Assassin

Healthpoints 90 to 95

Ragjal Reida

Healthpoints 160 to 170

Hitchane 70 to 75

Ragjal Soldier

Dmg 11 to 10

Hitchance 45 to 50

Ragjal Brawler

Healthpoints 60 to 65

Dmg 15 to 12

Hitchance 50 to 60

Encounter

Encounter 3 changed: 3 boars to 3 Ragjal Vagabonds

Encounter 17: 1 Grimbadur Grunt to Grimbadur Warrior

Encounter 18: 1 Ragjal Soldier to Ragjal Brawler

Encounter 19: Added 1 Ragjal Huntress

Upgrades

Hallvards Horn

OLD 'When this unit lands a hit this unit and its allies gain 1 Damage.

NEW 'When this unit lands a hit its allies gain 1 Damage

no longer grants health points

-6 dmg to -8

Spear of Rampage

Spear of Rampage should now correctly recover 2 AP

Herbs of Stiandurs Recovery

OLD 'When this unit gets healed it gains +3 Hit Chance and 1 Damage.

NEW 'When this unit gets healed it gains 1 Damage.

-6 Dmg added

Marheidurs brooch

OLD +6 Health Points'

NEW +8 Health Points'

Finnlaugs Bracelets

At the start of this units turn it gains 1 damage for each

OLD 15 Hit Chance for that turn.

NEW 14 Hit Chance for that turn.

Swift blades (Upgrade)

'When this unit lands a hit it may recover 1 Attack Point

OLD (20% chance).

NEW (18% chance).

Expert Swift blades (Upgrade)

Description: 'When this unit lands a hit it may recover 1 Attack Point

OLD (30% chance).

NEW (26% chance).

Rarity from blue to purple

Other

Faster progression unlocks

Various typing error fixes

Adjusted unlockable upgrades

Changed version number from 1.0.X to 0.1.X to better reflect the state of development towards leaving the Early Access state.