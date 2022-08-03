The 'Enter the Panchaku' update is live!

Hey everyone,

We're back with our thirtieth update, 'Enter the Panchaku'!

To celebrate this milestone of 30 updates, we're releasing 30 NFTs that unlock exclusive content in the game. The release date for these is never, because we're not touching that stuff. Gotcha...

Here's the TLDR of the update:

panchaku and new 'flame head' Bobby outfit

rebalancing on weapons & items

rework of legendaries system

Soul Knight weapon and outfit

pet your pets

roadmap and Evil Empire/Motion Twin priorities

We've made a little trailer to go along with the update:



And here's a VLOG for people who don't like to read!



Finally, the full patchnotes are here as usual.

Let's get into it!

Panchaku & Bobby outfit

After numerous requests following the animated Bad Seed trailer, we're finally adding the panchaku to Dead Cells, with a new outfit inspired by Bobby Digital's trailers.

We already had a 'Bobby' skin, but now the iconic pink flame head is here to make it complete. You can stop pestering us now, or just move onto the next shiny thing you reprobates want.



Sorry for the potato quality, the 5MB limit on Steam just kills my gifs

The panchaku is simply two frying pans tied together with a piece of string, which crits on enemies facing you and has a slick combo with hits behind and all around you.

It can also reflect bombs and projectiles in the middle of the combo. So a slight upgrade on the Vorpan...

Item reworks

It's been a while since our last major rebalance of weapons, with the 'What's the Damage?' update releasing over a year ago. Since then we've had new items and mutations from the 'Everyone is Here' and the 'Break the Bank' updates, plus 'The Queen and the Sea' DLC, so there's a few imbalances here and there.

So, we're making changes to 29 weapons and skills (and a mutation!) to rebalance the item pool.

Why do we do rebalancing? This isn't a multiplayer game after all...

Well, we need to do this to keep the variety element strong - a good roguelite should offer you difficult choices. If you're going to take the same 2 or 3 weapons every time because they're OP, then you're going to get bored very quickly. And we don't want you to get bored of Dead Cells!

That's why we need to bring items to the same power level (or as close as possible) to encourage players to explore and use more of the item pool.

Here's the buffs & nerfs:

Buffs:

Hard Light Sword and Pistol: slight damage buff to the sword and attack speed buff to the pistol

Hokuto's Bow: damage bonus buffed

Queen's Rapier: the delayed slice hits sooner

Maw of the Deep: attack speed buff

Wrecking Ball: first and last attack are faster + greatly reduced lock on Wrecking Ball's third and fourth attacks

Leghugger: now jumps on a nearby target before launching its reactivation attack + keeps its growth state across instances of the object in a run

Killing Deck: damage buff on the first 2 attacks

Hand Hook: now also crits when the thrown enemy hits another entity + removed the first hit + greatly reduced the lock of the last attack.

Greed Shield: can now trigger once per enemy every 10 seconds + damage buff

Frantic Sword: crit multiplier is now inversely proportional to your life (when at or under 50% max life)

Abyssal Trident: slight damage buff

Shrapnel Axes: slight damage buff

Pollo Power: now fires 1 more egg + damage buff

Crowbar: now also crits on beast enemies (hand-picked, think "non-humanoid, non-mechanic")

Lightning Bolt: now crits one tick earlier and damages you 1 tick later

Spiked Shield: crit damage buff

Cudgel: Bullets parried will now stun enemies as well.

Gilded Yumi rework:

Reduced the ammo count to 2.

Now has a 2-hit combo, which shoots the second arrow faster.

Is now considered to be a Heavy Weapon.

Increased the overall weapon speed.

Increased the base damage, reduced the crit multiplier.

Damage no longer gets split between hit enemies.

Arrows now pierce all enemies.

Bosses get dragged by the arrow more.

Reduced the arrow's speed.

No longer stuns in an AoE on hit.

Can't roll ammo or pierce affixes anymore.

Nerfs:

Smoke Bomb: scaling heavily nerfed (it was following the same formula as the stats)

Grappling Hook: same as Smoke Bomb

Boy's Axe: damage nerf + can't roll the Extra Ammo affix + can't be affected by Ammo mutation

Bladed Tonfas: slight crit multiplier nerf

Lacerating Aura: cooldown now starts at the end of the effect instead of starting at cast

Maw of the Deep: its root is now less effective on bosses

Crusher: its slow is now less effective on bosses

Hunter's Grenade: no longer provides stats

Rapier: damage nerf

Sonic Carbine: damage nerf

Hokuto's Bow: procs less often

Barbed Tips: damage of each stack is reduced the more arrows there are in the enemy. 1 arrow = 40dmg, 2 arrows = 74dmg, 3 arrows = 104dmg, etc.

Legendary item change

Moving on to the legendary item change, which we’ve wanted to do for a while. For those who don’t know, legendary items are the gold-coloured items.

In the old system, their damage would scale off your two highest stats (Brutality, Tactics and Survival), which wasn’t intuitive with the stats system. Your average player usually just spread points between the off-colour stats to gain maximum health.

As the legendaries power was affected by your two highest stats, it meant that you would need to put points on only one of the stats that you weren't using to get maximum damage from legendaries.

Basically the whole thing wasn’t very clear.

It was also just not very interesting – the only thing that legendaries gave you was more damage, that was it. More damage is always good, but we wanted to make it better!

So to replace the old system, we're introducing legendary affixes (affixes are the tasty extra powers you get on items, like 60% damage to a bleeding enemy).

All the legendary affixes have been specifically added to certain weapons so that they each have a synergy with their item's gameplay. This way, they'll be making legendaries stronger than your typical weapon version by adding an extra, complimentary gameplay element instead of just upping the damage.

We've created a few brand new affixes as well as using some existing ones. There are a lot of legendary affixes in this list, so if you don't really care about specifics you should just scroll past!

Melee Weapons

Balanced Blade: Run Speed on Crit

Spite Sword: Poison Skin Area

Assassin’s Dagger: Mega Crit

Blood Sword: Double Stack

Twin Daggers: Run Speed on Crit

Broadsword: Global Shield on Kill

Shovel: Better Secrets

Cursed Sword: True Evil

Sadist's Stiletto: Super Back Damage

Swift Sword: Run Speed on Kill

Giant Killer: God Slayer

Shrapnel Axes: Fire Bullet

Seismic Strike: Death Root

War Spear: Run Speed on Crit

Impaler: Super Back Damage

Symmetrical Lance: Quad Damage Free & Ignore Global Shields

Rapied: Run Speed on Crit

Meat Skewer: Super Back Damage

Nutcracker: Death Root

Spartan Sandals: Fire Feet

Spiked Boots: Run Speed on Crit

Hayabusa Boots: Super Back Damage

Hayabusa Gauntlets: Mega Crit

Valmont's Whip: Mega Crit

Wrenching Whip: Bleed on Hit

Oiled Sword: Poison on Hit

Torch: Double Stack

Frantic Sword: Heal Mid Life

Flawless: Run Speed on Crit

Flint: Fire on Hit

Flawless: Run Speed on Crit

Tentacle: Poison on Hit

Vorpan: Fire on Hit

Flashing Fans: Bleed on Hit

Scythe Claw: Death Root

Rhythm n’ Bouzouki: Fire on Hit

Crowbar: Super Back Damage

Snake Fangs: Double Stack

Iron Staff: Frost Shield

Ferryman's Lantern (Melee): Fire on Hit

Hattori's Katana: Mega Crit

Explosive Crossbow (Melee): Death Freeze

Tombstone: Cascading Tomb

Oven Axe: Run Speed on Crit

Toothpick: Heavy Stun

Toothpick (Broken): Rebuild on Kill

Machete and Pistol: Bleed on Hit

Hard Light Sword (Sword): Mega Crit

Pure Nail: Death Worm

Bone: Run Speed on Crit

Abyssal Trident: Run Speed on Crit

Hand Hook: Bleed on Hit

Maw of the Deep: Triple Bullets

Bladed Tonfas: Run Speed on Kill

Wrecking Ball: Speed Ball

Queen's Rapier: Super Slice

Dagger of Profit: Run Speed on Crit

Gold Digger: Heavy Stun

Panchaku: Fire on Hit

Ranged Weapons

Multiple-nocks Bow: Double Bullets

Bow and Endless Quiver: Poison on Hit

Marksman's Bow: Heavy Stun

Sonic Carbine: Poison Bullet

Infantry Bow: Bleed on Hit

Quick Bow: Mega Crit

Ice Bow: Strong Ice

Heavy Crossbow: Super Pierce

Heavy Crossbow (Reload): Global Shield on Use

Repeater Crossbow: Super Pierce

Repeater Crossbow (Quiver of Bolts): Pierce

Ice Crossbow: Strong Ice

Ice Crossbow (Piercing Shot): Death Freeze

Explosive Crossbow: Super Pierce

Alchemic Carbine: Double Stack

Boomerang: Extra Ammo Few

Hemorrhage: Bleed Propagation

The Boy’s Axe: Extra Ammo Few

War Javelin: Fire Bullet

Hokuto’s Bow: Super Pierce

Nerves of Steel: Mega Crit

Throwing Knife: Bleed Propagation

Electric Whip: Super Back Damage

Firebrands: Double Stack

Ice Shards: Death Freeze

Pyrotechnics: Double Stack

Lightning Bolt: Global Shield on Kill

Fire Blast: Global Shield on Use

Frost Blast: Strong Ice

Magic Missiles: Super Pierce

Blowgun: Poison Cloud on Hit

Barrel Launcher: Death Fire

Ferryman’s Lantern (Soul Shot): Fire Bullet

Hard Light Gun: Double Stack

Killing Deck: Bleed on Hit

Gilded Yumi: Fire Bullet

Money Shooter: Super Pierce

Magic Bow: Double Bullets

Shields

Front Line Shield: Counter Attack

Cudgel: Long Stun

Punishment: Death Freeze

Knockback Shield: Death Root

Rampart: Frost Shield

Assault Shield: Heavy Stun

Bloodthirsty Shield: Double Stack

Greed Shield: Gold Damage Buff

Spiked Shield: Mega Crit

Parry Shield: Stun Shield

Force Shield: Frost Shield

Thunder Shield: Poison Shield

Ice Shield: Strong Ice

Deployable Traps

Double Crossb-o-matic: Super Pierce

Sinew Slicer: Bleed Propagation

Heavy Turret: Super Pierce

Barnacle: Poison Bullet

Flamethrower Turret: Double Stack

Cleaver: Double Stack

Wolf Trap: Ice on Stop

Crusher: Ice on Stop

Explosive Decoy: Run Speed on Kill

Emergency Door: Deployed Dmg

Tesla Coil: Oil and Fire on Destroy

Scavenged Bombard: Double Speed

Grenades

Powerful Grenade: Bigger Explosion

Infantry Grenade: Oil

Cluster Grenade: Echo

Magnetic Grenade: Echo

Stun Grenade: Long Stun

Ice Grenade: Strong Ice

Fire Grenade: Bigger Explosion

Root Grenade: Death Root

Oil Grenade: Death Fire

Swarm Grenade: Poison on Hit (yes, it applies to the biters’ attacks)

Powers

Death Orb: Double Speed

Tornado: Double Speed

Knife Dance: Bleed Poison

Corrupted Power: Global Shield on Use

Vampirism: Oil and Fire on Use

Tonic: Extended Duration

Grappling Hook: Fire on Use

Phaser: Poison on use

Corrosive Cloud: Double Stack

Lacerating Aura: Bleed on Hit

Wave of Denial: Oil and Fire on Use

Wings of the Crow: Global Shield on Use

Great Owl of War: Super Pierce

Lightspeed: Global Shield on Use

Giant Whistle: Echo

Telluric Shock: Global Shield on Kill

<Spoiler Item>: Run Speed on Kill

Smoke Bomb: Run Speed on Use

Mushroom Boi!: Poison Cloud on Hit

Lightning Rods: Fire on Stop

Scarecrow Sickles: Double Bullets

Ice Armor: White Walker

Serenade: Durability Up

Cocoon: Frost Shield

Face Flask: Oil and Fire on Use

Pollo Power: Death Worm

Leghugger: Bleed on Hit

Legendaries will always roll their legendary affix and they cannot be removed, rerolled or replaced.

Also just to be clear, we've removed the double stat scaling system, although legendaries will remain colorless in terms of scaling, which means that they scale off whichever of your stats has the highest value.

More legendary affixes will be coming in future updates, so keep your eyes peeled.

Oh and we're also adding an option in Custom Mode to allow 'legendary-only' runs:



Look at all that gooooold!

Soul Knight content

We're also introducing content from Soul Knight, another roguelite that already has Dead Cells content in it, so we're returning the favour!

The Magic Bow fires 5 slow-moving arrows, which make up for their lack of speed by homing in to their nearest enemy. Each arrow that successively hits the same enemy does more damage to that enemy.

The Knight outfit adds the pint-sized adventurer and his oversized head as an option.

Pet the pet

The last bit of content we're adding is letting you pet the pets.

In transitions between biomes you just need to long press the interact button to show some love to your latest companion. You won't get any benefit from this, it's just something fun for us to add. I mean why wouldn't we add this!

Unfortunately the owl was too awkward to code this for, so it will never know the loving touch of the Beheaded...

Other additions

Reworked the Outfit Selection UI. It is now a grid displaying the icons of all the unlocked outfits, as well as an in-game preview.

Added Teleportation Monoliths before the exits leading to Forgotten Sepulcher.

Added an exit to Clock Tower in Graveyard, for cases where the player would get softlocked otherwise.

In Ramparts, prevented the exit leading to Conjunctivius from being locked behind a Breakable Ground.

In Prisoners' Quarters, if the player has the Spider Rune but not the Vine Rune, the passage to the Sewers door will now use a specific room. Yes, this is a very specific change, don't ask about it.

Weapons' icons on the HUD now fade away when their controls are locked.

Uniformized the different speed bonus feedbacks.

Made double tap input option for Dive Attack more reliable and consistent.

Talisman DoT Affixes now scale based on the highest tier stat, instead of the tier average.

Gold Gorgers now can't attack or teleport to the player if they didn't see the player at least once.

Bug fixes

Fixed Corrosive Cloud not triggering the Bleed Propagation affix.

Fixed Serenade sometimes losing its affixes on use.

Fixed Explosive Barrels not updating properly when not on screen.

Disabled gravity when picking up a scroll, to prevent a softlock when falling offscreen.

Fixed tier icons not displaying properly on colorless items.

Fixed the Bank Pop-up and the 1BC Pop-up overlapping.

Corrosive Cloud now correctly displays its synergy with Bleed.

Fixed the Cherry on the Cake bombs not dealing any damage to the player.

Added the missing world map transition of Distillery -> Lighthouse.

Fixed Conjunctivius sometimes shooting projectiles during the death animation.

Fixed the Hunter's Grenade not spawning back when thrown off a cliff, or when an enemy converted to elite fell of a cliff.

Fixed a crash when picking up an amulet with the Homunculus Rune in the Daily Challenge.

Fixed Mushroom Boi getting stuck in the dash animation after triggering the explosion.

Fixed Mutineers' melee attack not having the attack warning.

Fixed Invisibility not affecting the player's head or scarf.

Fixed Armored Shrimps moving while frozen.

Fixed the player getting stuck off-screen in some specific situations.

Fixed pets sometimes dying for no apparent reasons

Fixed the Leghugger not teleporting back to the player when too far away.

Fixed minimap refresh hiding part of the maps revealed by Explorer's Instinct.

Fixed Scrolls on the minimap not displaying their Stat icon, when triggering Explorer's Instincts.

Fixed mutations going higher and higher on the HUD every time the player changes the "place backpack next to weapons" option.

Fixed Queen sometimes getting stuck on the "Reality Slices" phase.

Fixed some powers and effects not working properly after going through a ZDoor, as well as their visual disappearing:

Ice Armor's sprite.

Cell Bonus FX.

Lacerating Aura FX.

Wings of the Crow FX.

Fixed elite Gold Gorgers using Elite Skills when transformed by the Hunter's Grenade.

Fixed Barbed Tips damage multiplier being applied one stack too early.

Fixed Two-Handed Weapons not properly generating their legendary affix.

Fixed the way DoT Effects damage scale was calculated, leading to some of them dealing less damage than intended.

Fixed Custom Heads being on the wrong layer after the player was thrown by the Queen.

Fixed DPS display on weapons not working properly with damage multipliers.

Fixed DPS display for the Bone.

Fixed options text getting out of the frame when opened on the main menu.

Roadmap

In case you missed our post the other week, we released the roadmap below. The basic idea is that we'll continue to add Dead Cells content into 2023 & beyond, and 2023 will be our biggest year since v1.0 was released!

This also raised the question of whether there'll ever be any new games coming out. Dead Cells keeps getting new content so we can't be working on anything else, right?

Well, we are.

Motion Twin, the creators of Dead Cells, have not been working on Dead Cells for years. Although they do retain creative control over Dead Cells and have final approval on every addition Evil Empire makes to the game.

Evil Empire is a separate studio made of ex-Motion Twin developers & some new blood, and we took over development of Dead Cells in 2019.

Motion Twin have been working on their next project since then, but we all still work in the same office so it's a close relationship. Evil Empire are also working on our own projects too, but Dead Cells remains the priority for us.

Essentially, don't worry, new games are coming!

Finally, if anyone is going to PAX West in September we'll be there to show off a sneak preview of the upcoming Boss Rush update.

Have a good one and we'll be back soon with news on the Boss Rush update!

Cheers,

Matt, EE & MT

Community highlights:



NNY666



@FlameAozora



@domxto