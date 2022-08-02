 Skip to content

Retreat To Enen update for 2 August 2022

Patch Notes v1.0.1

Hey everyone!
We have heard your bug reports and concerns and are working on getting them fixed/addressed. Today, we have put together a patch that should address some of the main issues we've seen reported. Thank you all for sending your feedback and reporting bugs. Please keep those reports coming if you're experiencing issues in our Discord through our ticketing system.

Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was offset causing there to be issues with clicking buttons or changing the resolution
  • Added movement key binding for increased accessibility
  • Fixed an issue where nearly drowning would cause a repeated fade to black.

