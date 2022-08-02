V0.2.5 - New Character: Necromancer

Share · View all patches · Build 9237213 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy

**

New Character!



Necromancer is now available!**

Necromancer has 5% (+5% per 25 levels, max 30%) when killing an enemy will turn that enemy into an ally, and the summoner will enjoy a portion of the necromancer's attack speed and attack power.