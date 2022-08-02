V0.2.5 - New Character: Necromancer

**
New Character!
Necromancer is now available!**
Necromancer has 5% (+5% per 25 levels, max 30%) when killing an enemy will turn that enemy into an ally, and the summoner will enjoy a portion of the necromancer's attack speed and attack power.
**
