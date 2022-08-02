 Skip to content

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 2 August 2022

V0.2.5 - New Character: Necromancer

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Character!


Necromancer is now available!**

Necromancer has 5% (+5% per 25 levels, max 30%) when killing an enemy will turn that enemy into an ally, and the summoner will enjoy a portion of the necromancer's attack speed and attack power.

