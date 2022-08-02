"Insects & Waterfall" Update is now LIVE!

Hello Terraformers!

The "Insects & Waterfall" is now available for everyone!

You can explore right away the 3 new biomes, find and collect 15 new butterflies species, create beehive and collect honey, breed silkworm and produce silk. Discover new secrets, unlock new achievements and experience new meteo events.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1284190/The_Planet_Crafter/

If you already reached the insect stage in your save, just find wild larvae in the wild, and use it in the new incubators.

As promised, we are delivering this update just 2 months after the previous one, and we are sticking to our roadmap adding this Insects stage to the game!

Check out the trailer:

Your save files will transfer seamlessly to the update. But if you want to try a new adventure, feel free to create a new game to fully experience this update!

If your game is not up to date, restart Steam to download the latest version (v0.5.005)

We sincerly hope you'll like it!

Full Changelog

V 0.5.005 - Insects & Waterfall

Major changes :

Biomass unit is now the sum of 3 units : Plants, Insects, Animals (not yet implemented)

Plants generation remplace the biomass generation on existing machines

Reduced Nuclear Fusion Generator power input from 1625 to 1485 (Could lead to power shortage on your save, just add new power sources)

Larvae appears naturally in the world after the trees stage

New Biomes :

Waterfalls

Meteor Field

Mushrooms River

New objects :

Biomass screen

Incubator

Beehive

Butterfly dome

Farm

Honey

Super food pack

3 types of wild larvae (common, uncommon, rare) (Place in incubator to create new species)

15 butterflies species (some are craftables, orther can be found in the world)

Bees

Silk farm

Butterfly farm

Butterfly display case

Fence (Unlockable via blueprints)

Balancing :

Increase some Tree seeds oxygen multipliers

Some tree seeds have to bee unlocked

Genetic manipulator produce tree seeds more quickly

Increase plants generation for most of plants generating machines

Reduce Trees spreader t3 energy consumption

Reduce trees spreader t1 unlocking level (from 6.5e+07 to 4.5e+07)

Reduce trees spreader t2 unlocking level (from 7.5e+09 to 6e+09)

Reduce terraformation index required for trees stage

Reduce terraformation index required for insects stage

Misc:

5 new achievements

Improve Polish localization (Thanks to Tominion on discord)

Improve English localization (Thanks to Neuromution on Steam forums)

Fix loading / saving errors when using different devices to play (Thanks to akarnokd on Discord)

2 New golden crates

Added 2 new drop levels for end game loot (better loot in crates for current end game)

Added a background on machines informations

Add allowed surfaces for wall screens (windows, corridors, biodome)

Improve scroll on save file menu

Fix craftstation t2 title missing

Fix interiors too shiny in certain areas

Reduce trees spreader t3 number of trees (from 55 to 45)

Pod x4 is unlocked sooner with blueprints

Change some recipes

Change some unlocking values

Biomass unlocking can now be see directly via the blueprints screen

One new meteo event

Increase inventory size of shredder machine

Performances:

Improve performance for all trees rendering (add better LODs)

Improve food growers performances

Improve fusion generator performances

Default FPS is now 60 (not infinite)

Do not spawn (and hide) herbs untill the herbs stage

Bug fix:

Improve placement of objects on outside foundation grids

