Patch Notes v1.0.12

Hello Tycoons!

We have gathered the feedback from you over the last weeks and are currently working out which items to work on next. In an ideal world everything could just be done and works, but in reality it takes time to implement new features, even QoL items.

We’ll talk more about upcoming features within the next week, until then we are delivering some bug fixes and smaller changes. The release as usual first on the beta branch and later this week going live for everyone.

To join the beta branch, simply open the properties of the game and select the branch named ‘_latest_beta’. You can do that by right-clicking the game from your library -> properties -> betas

Have a happy week!

Patch Notes 1.0.12

Beta Date: 02nd August 2022

Release Date: 04th August 2022

Changes

UI/UX: Option to search / filter courier routes

UI/UX: Clicking on an employee in the courier routes panel closes the panel and selected the employee

A Happy Workforce: Milestone 3 reworked - reduce required Happiness and target decorations

A Happy Workforce: Disable optional task in milestone 3 to reduce zone sizes

A Happy Workforce: Reduce the required different decorations for interior design achievement from 20 to 10

A Happy Workforce: Reduce the wait time for the overtime achievement from 30 days to 7 days.

Bug Fixes