Patch Notes v1.0.12

Hello Tycoons!
We have gathered the feedback from you over the last weeks and are currently working out which items to work on next. In an ideal world everything could just be done and works, but in reality it takes time to implement new features, even QoL items.
We’ll talk more about upcoming features within the next week, until then we are delivering some bug fixes and smaller changes. The release as usual first on the beta branch and later this week going live for everyone.
To join the beta branch, simply open the properties of the game and select the branch named ‘_latest_beta’. You can do that by right-clicking the game from your library -> properties -> betas
Have a happy week!
Patch Notes 1.0.12
Beta Date: 02nd August 2022
Release Date: 04th August 2022
Changes
- UI/UX: Option to search / filter courier routes
- UI/UX: Clicking on an employee in the courier routes panel closes the panel and selected the employee
- A Happy Workforce: Milestone 3 reworked - reduce required Happiness and target decorations
- A Happy Workforce: Disable optional task in milestone 3 to reduce zone sizes
- A Happy Workforce: Reduce the required different decorations for interior design achievement from 20 to 10
- A Happy Workforce: Reduce the wait time for the overtime achievement from 30 days to 7 days.
Bug Fixes
- General: Plastic, Metal and Wood assembler skills were corrected
- UI/UX: Calculator does not longer permanently locking the keyboard
- Campaign: Fixed the situation where milestones were skipped and levels behaved unexpected likely suddenly completed themself
- Campaign: Achievement for completing 7 challenges did not trigger
- Topple the Top: Corrected description from 1000 to 500 required bots for the last milestone
- Heating Up: Correcting the equipment reset function, it actually deleted all equipment now
- Heating Up: Removing false positive warnings from special pallets
- Heating Up: Fixing the Triple Ace achievement
- Eyes in the Sky: Correcting discrepancy between description and target amount for milestones
- Money Rush: When loading a save game the challenge could not be completed anymore
- Localization: Competitors now know what a medium contract case contract is called
- Localization: Correcting names and descriptions of several achievements on steam
Changed depots in _develop_steam branch