Rogue-like content update 1.3.0 - 02 August 2022

Hello everyone, here is the content update focusing on the secondary rogue-like game mode [Virtual Therapy] as well as a bug fix and some visual changes.

[Classic Mode]

BALANCING

Melee Weapons Melee weapons have all had their hitboxes enlarged to a size slightly larger than the visual.

[Rogue-like mode]

CONTENTS

Endings

Added an ending after killing the boss in the fifth segment, finishing the virtual therapy mode provides a new starting class for it.

Class

Added different starting classes with their own characteristic, weapon, DNA ability and boost.

New rooms

Added two new room types with the REN room offering REN after finishing it and the black-market offering weapon, boost and stimulant in exchange for life points, energy or money.

New segments

Added the third, fourth and fifth level segments, each with fifteen new rooms.

New enemies

New enemies have been added to the game mode and can be found from the third segment onwards.

Bosses

Added six bosses from Classic mode to the virtual therapy found at the end of each segment.