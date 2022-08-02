Rogue-like content update 1.3.0 - 02 August 2022

Hello everyone, here is the content update focusing on the secondary rogue-like game mode [Virtual Therapy] as well as a bug fix and some visual changes.
[Classic Mode]
BALANCING
-
Shooting speed
Basic enemies equipped with pistols have had their attack speed reduced.
-
Melee Weapons
Melee weapons have all had their hitboxes enlarged to a size slightly larger than the visual.
[Rogue-like mode]
CONTENTS
-
Endings
Added an ending after killing the boss in the fifth segment, finishing the virtual therapy mode provides a new starting class for it.
-
Class
Added different starting classes with their own characteristic, weapon, DNA ability and boost.
-
New rooms
Added two new room types with the REN room offering REN after finishing it and the black-market offering weapon, boost and stimulant in exchange for life points, energy or money.
-
New segments
Added the third, fourth and fifth level segments, each with fifteen new rooms.
-
New enemies
New enemies have been added to the game mode and can be found from the third segment onwards.
-
Bosses
Added six bosses from Classic mode to the virtual therapy found at the end of each segment.
-
New Boost
Added thirty new boosts that can be found in treasure, here is an example of each rank.
Rank 0 (Banking Dynamism): Corporate credits you pick up from the floor will also give you 3 energy points.
Rank 1 (Good Customers): The first item purchased from each vending machine is free.
Rank 2 (Fast recovery): At the start of each room, you recover up to half your energy
Rank 3 (Framed Experience): Gives you +3 Intelligence and improves one of your DNA abilities or gives you one if you don't have one.
Rank 4 (Superior Intellect): Gives you +5 Intelligence, +3 Medicine and Hacking, and a small amount of energy regeneration.
BALANCE
- Merchant
Added the ability to buy chips from the merchant to regain hit points
VISUAL
-
Consumable
Changed the visuals of several consumables
-
Boost
Added illustration for each boost found in the treasures.
SOUND
- New sound
Added sound when the player retrieves an item from the ground
BUG
- Boost
Fixed some boosts that didn't apply when picked up.
