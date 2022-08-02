 Skip to content

Toxastra update for 2 August 2022

Rogue-like content update 1.3.0 - 02 August 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, here is the content update focusing on the secondary rogue-like game mode [Virtual Therapy] as well as a bug fix and some visual changes.

[Classic Mode]

BALANCING

  • Shooting speed
    Basic enemies equipped with pistols have had their attack speed reduced.

  • Melee Weapons
    Melee weapons have all had their hitboxes enlarged to a size slightly larger than the visual.

[Rogue-like mode]

CONTENTS

  • Endings
    Added an ending after killing the boss in the fifth segment, finishing the virtual therapy mode provides a new starting class for it.

  • Class
    Added different starting classes with their own characteristic, weapon, DNA ability and boost.

  • New rooms
    Added two new room types with the REN room offering REN after finishing it and the black-market offering weapon, boost and stimulant in exchange for life points, energy or money.

  • New segments
    Added the third, fourth and fifth level segments, each with fifteen new rooms.

  • New enemies
    New enemies have been added to the game mode and can be found from the third segment onwards.

  • Bosses
    Added six bosses from Classic mode to the virtual therapy found at the end of each segment.

  • New Boost
    Added thirty new boosts that can be found in treasure, here is an example of each rank.
    Rank 0 (Banking Dynamism): Corporate credits you pick up from the floor will also give you 3 energy points.
    Rank 1 (Good Customers): The first item purchased from each vending machine is free.
    Rank 2 (Fast recovery): At the start of each room, you recover up to half your energy
    Rank 3 (Framed Experience): Gives you +3 Intelligence and improves one of your DNA abilities or gives you one if you don't have one.
    Rank 4 (Superior Intellect): Gives you +5 Intelligence, +3 Medicine and Hacking, and a small amount of energy regeneration.

BALANCE

  • Merchant
    Added the ability to buy chips from the merchant to regain hit points

VISUAL

  • Consumable
    Changed the visuals of several consumables

  • Boost
    Added illustration for each boost found in the treasures.

SOUND

  • New sound
    Added sound when the player retrieves an item from the ground

BUG

  • Boost
    Fixed some boosts that didn't apply when picked up.

