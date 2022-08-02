Reduced damage and health of enemies in the 2nd location;
Fixed beam damage for one of the enemies in the 2nd location;
Reduced damage and health of enemies in the 3rd location;
The maximum number of fireballs from the Fire Emblem has been set;
Fixed a bug where the Q-ability of the warrior did not work;
Fixed the same weapons dropping after bosses;
Still be a Human update for 2 August 2022
Fix 1.011
