Grapple Tournament update for 4 August 2022

Update 27: Quality of life improvements

Greetings, champions!

Update 27 brings you quality of life improvements based on your feedback.

New:

  • Added a dummy in Practice Range to better understand the weapons' damage
  • Added new original soundtrack for Hydroponics

Changes:

  • Icebreaker level design improved on your feedback

Optimizations:

  • Optimized backend functionalities for a more robust multiplayer experience

Fixes:

  • Fixed some translation issues
  • Fixed some issues with player stats not saving correctly

This update may seem small but the reason behind it is that we are working on challenges under the hood which needs a lot of re-organizations and additions inside the code. The pretty parts come later.

Play Grapple Tournament on the Meta Quest as well:
https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/5133055276721830

The Quest version is nearly identical to the Steam version and it is cross-play with the Steam version so grab your friends with Meta Quests and let's get the grappling hook shooting started!

Have comments?
Send us your feedback and help us shape the game on Steam Discussions or on the official Discord server.

Join Grapple Tournament on

